Patton boys outlast Draughn after 19 days off

VALDESE — It was the first game in 19 days for the Patton boys basketball team as the Panthers visited county rival Draughn on Tuesday night in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play.

And it was a struggle of sorts for the unbeaten Panthers to pull very far ahead over the winless Wildcats, who were playing just their second home game and first since a season-opening loss to Hibriten.

But senior guard Caleb Castle helped the guests get the job done, scoring a game-high 19 points, including making 7 of 8 fourth-quarter free throws in a 56-43 road win.

“Any time you can win, you’re thankful,” said Patton coach Dennis Brittain. “The quarantine affected us, but that’s no excuse. Draughn played very hard and outplayed us a lot of times.”

The Panthers (3-0 NWFAC) led 10-6 after one quarter of play and built the lead to 17-8 after baskets from Castle and Connor Rudisill.

Luke Rector and Marshall Byrd scored four points each for the Wildcats (0-4 NWFAC) in the second quarter to help cut the deficit to three points, 22-19, at the halftime break.

Patton won the third quarter 17-8 to lead 39-27 after Jayden Powell scored six of his 11 total points in the frame.