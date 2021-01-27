Patton boys outlast Draughn after 19 days off

VALDESE — It was the first game in 19 days for the Patton boys basketball team as the Panthers visited county rival Draughn on Tuesday night in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play.
And it was a struggle of sorts for the unbeaten Panthers to pull very far ahead over the winless Wildcats, who were playing just their second home game and first since a season-opening loss to Hibriten.
But senior guard Caleb Castle helped the guests get the job done, scoring a game-high 19 points, including making 7 of 8 fourth-quarter free throws in a 56-43 road win.
“Any time you can win, you’re thankful,” said Patton coach Dennis Brittain. “The quarantine affected us, but that’s no excuse. Draughn played very hard and outplayed us a lot of times.”
The Panthers (3-0 NWFAC) led 10-6 after one quarter of play and built the lead to 17-8 after baskets from Castle and Connor Rudisill.
Luke Rector and Marshall Byrd scored four points each for the Wildcats (0-4 NWFAC) in the second quarter to help cut the deficit to three points, 22-19, at the halftime break.
Patton won the third quarter 17-8 to lead 39-27 after Jayden Powell scored six of his 11 total points in the frame.
The lead stayed in double digits until a 3-pointer by Devenaire Hill and a basket by Rector gave the Wildcats a glimmer of hope, trailing 49-43 with a little over 2 minutes left.
Rudisill and Waylon Rutherford also made free throws down the stretch to help secure the win. Brittain also credited the play of Deshawn Cantrell-Vazquez and Brayden Vess in the win.
“I know we are capable of playing better,” he said. “We are just going to have lots of days of practice to fix stuff. We are lucky to win and learn from winning instead of losing.”
Rutherford (10) joined Castle and Powell in double figures while Rector (11), Byrd (10) and Eli Pritchard (10) led the balanced Wildcats.
Both teams hit the road today, with Patton playing West Iredell and Draughn facing Hibriten.
