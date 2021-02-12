Patton boys survive Bunker Hill to stay perfect for season

The Patton boys basketball team’s longest undefeated stretch to start a season was on thin ice Friday at home versus Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe Bunker Hill on the second night of a back-to-back.

But Caleb Castle drained a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in regulation to tie the game for the Panthers, who then went on to outscore the Bears 14-8 in overtime for an 80-75 victory.

“We look at every game as a new challenge,” Patton coach Dennis Brittain said, dispelling any notion that it was hard to switch gears from the team’s 40-point home win over Foard the night before to the close-game mentality needed Friday.

“What happened last game doesn’t really matter because you still have to go out and execute things that you do every game.”

Bunker Hill had recently played much closer games than Patton (7-0 NWFAC), losing twice earlier in the week by four-point margins. The Panthers had won their previous four games by no fewer than 13 and hadn’t played a game decided by single digits in over a month.

As it turned out, Patton’s run was bound to end at some point, and what ensued Friday was a dogfight with a tough conference opponent.