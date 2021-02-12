Patton boys survive Bunker Hill to stay perfect for season

The Patton boys basketball team’s longest undefeated stretch to start a season was on thin ice Friday at home versus Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe Bunker Hill on the second night of a back-to-back.
But Caleb Castle drained a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in regulation to tie the game for the Panthers, who then went on to outscore the Bears 14-8 in overtime for an 80-75 victory.
“We look at every game as a new challenge,” Patton coach Dennis Brittain said, dispelling any notion that it was hard to switch gears from the team’s 40-point home win over Foard the night before to the close-game mentality needed Friday.
“What happened last game doesn’t really matter because you still have to go out and execute things that you do every game.”
Bunker Hill had recently played much closer games than Patton (7-0 NWFAC), losing twice earlier in the week by four-point margins. The Panthers had won their previous four games by no fewer than 13 and hadn’t played a game decided by single digits in over a month.
As it turned out, Patton’s run was bound to end at some point, and what ensued Friday was a dogfight with a tough conference opponent.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Brittain added. “They stuck with it, and they kept working. They persevered. They kept going to the next play, working and doing what they were doing.”
Patton trailed for a good portion of the game, including the entire first quarter, but managed to turn it around and keep the Bears in check for the rest of the half and go into halftime with a 33-28 lead.
Bunker Hill came back to pull within one going into the fourth and kept its momentum from there, with the teams trading the lead often down the stretch.
After Castle’s late 3, the Panthers mustered a quick defensive stop to give themselves one more offensive possession before the buzzer, but Waylon Rutherford’s game-winning attempt fell just short, prolonging PHS’ collective sigh of relief by a few minutes.
Panthers sophomore guard Jayden Powell scored a game-high 29 points, one off his career-high, and Rutherford contributed an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double. Caleb Castle and Connor Rudisill also hit double figures with 17 and 11 points respectively.
Patton 85, Foard 45 (Thu.)
The Panthers found life at home much easier Thursday, turning a 24-16 first-quarter lead into a 48-25 runaway by halftime.
Castle scored a career-high 28 points, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 15 points in the first period alone. He nailed 7 of 9 foul shots for the contest. Rutherford added 19 points, 12 of which came in the third period as the hosts’ margin grew from 23 to 33 points.
PHS’ Jackson Connelly scored nine, Powell and Rudisill each added eight and DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez and Randan Clarke both had six.
Patton this week gets two of its biggest tests to date to end the regular season: at Hibriten on Tuesday and at East Burke on Friday. Patton can clinch the league’s No. 1 seed for the upcoming state playoffs with a win Tuesday.
GIRLS
Patton 51, EB 38 (Thu.)
Fresh off last month’s first-ever win over East Burke, the Lady Panthers (7-4) made it a season sweep with Thursday’s home triumph in which they used a big 19-6 third period to pull away after trailing 16-15 at halftime.
After scoring a game-high 20 points on four first-half 3s in the narrow win in Icard, Patton senior guard Reece Fisher saved her best for the second half Thursday, lighting up the guests for 18 points after intermission en route to another game-high total of 23.
Fisher made two of her three total treys in the third period, scoring 10 of PHS’ 19 points in the decisive frame. She added three more field goals in the fourth and connected on both free-throw attempts as the Panthers made 9 of 10 at the line as a team late to salt it away.
Zakiah King chipped in with eight points for Patton, Hayley Caraway and Neveah Duckworth added six apiece and Cierra Lail had five. Aubree Grigg and Aubrie Snyder shared team-high honors for EB (2-8) with 12 points each, and Allie Cooke and Marabeth Huffman both scored five.
Patton starts a three-team round-robin to decide the league’s second and final playoff berth Monday by hosting Draughn. EB next visits Hibriten on Monday.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.