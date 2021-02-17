Patton boys win at Hibriten to finish 2nd regular-season title run, 1st perfect season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When I got hot, my teammates just kept feeding me,” Rutherford said. “They had the faith in me to get it and knock it down.”

Added PHS coach Dennis Brittain: “Our turnovers kind of fueled (the Hibriten rally) a little bit and gave them some energy and got them believing they were going to come back and win the game, and it was a battle at that point. But we cut down on the turnovers and had some guys make some big shots. They made some good decisions and got some easy ones and hit some 3s. Any time you come over here and win, you feel good regardless of any circumstances.”

While the second half seemed to be Rutherford’s show, it was sophomore Jayden Powell who dominated in the first half for Patton, tallying 19 points by the break. He finished with 23.

“I was just trying to help my team win,” Powell said. “I was doing everything possible and trying to play hard.”

Caleb Castle added 11 points to give Patton three players in double figures.

“Castle, Waylon and J.P. — those are the guys who do a lot of our scoring,” Brittain said. “And tonight, they did a lot of scoring.”

That trio’s fellow starters, Rudisill and Anthony Feaster-Hicks, added three apiece to complete the visitors’ output.

Patton’s game Friday at East Burke was canceled with the Panthers’ postseason prospects already locked in. That ends the season for Patton's JV boys squad, which at 9-0 won the NWFAC title in a big turnaround season.

Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.