Patton boys win at Hibriten to finish 2nd regular-season title run, 1st perfect season

LENOIR — Nearly every game the Patton boys basketball team plays at Hibriten feels big, and Tuesday night certainly was no exception.
The two Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference perennial frontrunners tipped off the final week of their regular seasons, both still carrying lofty postseason goals. But it was Patton that came away with a key road victory, 71-58, to clinch its second conference regular-season title all-time and with it, the league’s No. 1 playoff seed.
It’s also Patton’s first-ever undefeated regular season.
Patton (8-0 NWFAC) never trailed, leading by 11 at halftime, though Hibriten — playing minus head coach Chad Keller and junior post Garrett Smargian — did make a run in the third quarter and tied it up just 8 seconds into the fourth.
That’s when PHS junior Waylon Rutherford took over.
Already having scored the game’s first points and six overall in the opening period, along with seven more in the third, Rutherford took an assist from Connor Rudisill and drained a 3-pointer while absorbing a foul to break the tie 23 seconds later. Rutherford’s free throw, his steal-and-score a minute later and another 3 assisted by Caleb Castle a minute after that quickly made it a nine-point game again.
Hibriten would never get closer than six the rest of the way, with Rutherford adding nine more points to close it out and finish with 31 — another new career-high — part of a double-double along with 12 rebounds and seven steals.
“When I got hot, my teammates just kept feeding me,” Rutherford said. “They had the faith in me to get it and knock it down.”
Added PHS coach Dennis Brittain: “Our turnovers kind of fueled (the Hibriten rally) a little bit and gave them some energy and got them believing they were going to come back and win the game, and it was a battle at that point. But we cut down on the turnovers and had some guys make some big shots. They made some good decisions and got some easy ones and hit some 3s. Any time you come over here and win, you feel good regardless of any circumstances.”
While the second half seemed to be Rutherford’s show, it was sophomore Jayden Powell who dominated in the first half for Patton, tallying 19 points by the break. He finished with 23.
“I was just trying to help my team win,” Powell said. “I was doing everything possible and trying to play hard.”
Caleb Castle added 11 points to give Patton three players in double figures.
“Castle, Waylon and J.P. — those are the guys who do a lot of our scoring,” Brittain said. “And tonight, they did a lot of scoring.”
That trio’s fellow starters, Rudisill and Anthony Feaster-Hicks, added three apiece to complete the visitors’ output.
Patton’s game Friday at East Burke was canceled with the Panthers’ postseason prospects already locked in. That ends the season for Patton's JV boys squad, which at 9-0 won the NWFAC title in a big turnaround season.
