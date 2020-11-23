Patton duo shares county athlete of week

Patton junior cross country runners Vance Jones and Madison Clay are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school co-county athletes of the week for Nov. 16-21.

Both won individual titles at last Tuesday’s three-team opening Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference meet at Hibriten, both leading their teams to first-place finishes as well. Jones ran the 5k in 17:35.96 to win by over a minute, and Clay blistered the field by nearly 5 full minutes with a time of 19:32.52.

“I’m so happy to have an awesome group of guys and girls all together being able to run again,” said Jones. “Me and my teammates worked hard to get out in front and hold our positions for a great race.”

Clay added: “Thanks to the outstanding support from both our fellow teammates and coaches, myself and rest of the team was able to pull ahead and achieve an amazing win. I had a great time running in this race, and I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season holds.”