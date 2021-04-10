Patton ends season in defeat vs 4-time NWFAC champ Hibriten

VALDESE — The Patton football team ended its season by facing Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference powerhouse Hibriten on Thursday night in a contest played at Draughn High.
And just as Hibriten has done all year, it handed Patton a 62-0 blowout loss, steamrolling through the league and never winning by less than 38 points. It’s the fourth straight NWFAC crown for Hibriten and fifth consecutive league title overall.
Patton, by contrast, finished 1-6, its worst record since going 1-9 in 2014. After a season delayed by six months and with a team heavy with underclassmen, the Panthers put a period at the end of this football year and quickly set their sights for the fall.
“We are going to get in the weight room and put our pride in,” Patton first-year coach Mark Duncan said. “That is one of the foundations of our program. We got a quick turnover starting in June. We are going to try to get as strong as we can and start building leadership and keep teaching about being selfless.”
Hibriten got the scoring going in the first quarter with a 4-yard run by Noah Isbell and never let up.
Hibriten scored four touchdowns in the second quarter alone, taking advantage of short fields set up by two interceptions of Panthers quarterback Kalen Byrd, one returned 35 yards by Daren Perry for a score, one of three defensive TDs for the guests.
At the half, Hibriten had already built an insurmountable 42-0 advantage.
Patton was able to slow the scoring in the second half. The host Panthers began to pick up yards and first downs to maintain possession and keep it out of the hands of the explosive Hibriten offense. With time running out in the fourth quarter, Patton found itself at the goal line with a chance to stave off a shutout, but Hibriten freshman Dillan Earp ripped the ball out of Patton’s clutches and took it 96 yards the other way for the final score as time expired.
Byrd rushed for 58 yards to share team-high honors with Noah Morgan. Byrd also passed for 36 yards, including 29 to Waylon Rutherford.
“These boys put a lot in and took a lot of pride and grew a lot as individuals,” Duncan added. “I couldn’t be more proud. I told them I would start over right now and start the journey again with them and nobody else.”
