Patton ends season in defeat vs 4-time NWFAC champ Hibriten

VALDESE — The Patton football team ended its season by facing Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference powerhouse Hibriten on Thursday night in a contest played at Draughn High.

And just as Hibriten has done all year, it handed Patton a 62-0 blowout loss, steamrolling through the league and never winning by less than 38 points. It’s the fourth straight NWFAC crown for Hibriten and fifth consecutive league title overall.

Patton, by contrast, finished 1-6, its worst record since going 1-9 in 2014. After a season delayed by six months and with a team heavy with underclassmen, the Panthers put a period at the end of this football year and quickly set their sights for the fall.

“We are going to get in the weight room and put our pride in,” Patton first-year coach Mark Duncan said. “That is one of the foundations of our program. We got a quick turnover starting in June. We are going to try to get as strong as we can and start building leadership and keep teaching about being selfless.”

Hibriten got the scoring going in the first quarter with a 4-yard run by Noah Isbell and never let up.