Patton falls at Chase by 52-8 margin

HENRIETTA — The Patton football team lost Friday night’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference game at Chase, 52-8, as the entire second half was played with a mercy-rule running clock.

The host Trojans, enjoying their homecoming night, piled up 38 points in the second quarter behind four touchdown passes from quarterback Damian Boykins and a 46-yard punt return by Marqies McCombs, who already had made a little history in the game before that.

After the Panthers (2-6, 0-4 MF7) went three-and-out to start the game, McCombs’ second carry of the night on the ensuing drive, an 11-yarder, gave him the single-season Rutherford County rushing yardage record with 1,978. He scored an 18-yard touchdown run to end that drive, breaking a pair of tackles on his way to the end zone for his 27th rushing score of the fall.

Before the night was over, McCombs crossed over the 2,000-yard threshold as he finished with game-highs of 119 yards and 14 carries.

Chase, second in the MF7, extended its lead from 45-0 at halftime to 52 points with another successful drive to open the third quarter, eating up nine minutes of running clock and cashing in with a 4-yard Brenon Austin TD run.