Patton falls at Chase by 52-8 margin

HENRIETTA — The Patton football team lost Friday night’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference game at Chase, 52-8, as the entire second half was played with a mercy-rule running clock.
The host Trojans, enjoying their homecoming night, piled up 38 points in the second quarter behind four touchdown passes from quarterback Damian Boykins and a 46-yard punt return by Marqies McCombs, who already had made a little history in the game before that.
After the Panthers (2-6, 0-4 MF7) went three-and-out to start the game, McCombs’ second carry of the night on the ensuing drive, an 11-yarder, gave him the single-season Rutherford County rushing yardage record with 1,978. He scored an 18-yard touchdown run to end that drive, breaking a pair of tackles on his way to the end zone for his 27th rushing score of the fall.
Before the night was over, McCombs crossed over the 2,000-yard threshold as he finished with game-highs of 119 yards and 14 carries.
Chase, second in the MF7, extended its lead from 45-0 at halftime to 52 points with another successful drive to open the third quarter, eating up nine minutes of running clock and cashing in with a 4-yard Brenon Austin TD run.
Patton responded by putting points on the board on its final drive of the night. A handful of successful carries by freshman running back Tylar Johnson set up Randan Clarke’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Waylon Rutherford on fourth-and-11. Rutherford out-jumped three defenders to make the grab in the end zone.
Johnson finished with team-highs of 42 yards and 11 carries as PHS netted 49 yards on the ground overall. Rutherford reeled in a game-high four catches, accumulating 37 yards. And Clarke finished 4 of 11 for 51 yards and an interception off a tipped ball.
Overall, Patton was outgained 402-101 and fell shy in the first downs department by a 23-6 margin.
Boykins’ first TD pass in the second quarter was a 39-yarder to Darin-Bryan Johnson. The senior signal-caller’s next two passes went for TDs, as well, as Taivon Derisma got behind the Patton defense and reeled in an 87-yard bomb to make it 23-0 then had a 33-yard scoring grab to bring the margin up to 31-0 on the next drive.
After the McCombs punt return made the lead 38, Boykins led a hurry-up drive that ended with a 23-yard scoring strike to a wide-open Darin-Bryan Johnson to ensure the second-half running clock.
Boykins finished 10 of 15 for 210 yards for Chase. Derisma had 132 yards on his three grabs.
Colten Dale, Dawson Carswell and Trevor Smith led the Patton defense with five tackles apiece. DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez had a tackle for loss. Reid Pons, Skyler Phillips and Noah Goodman each made three tackles.
Patton remains on the road in MF7 play to end the regular season next Friday. The Panthers will travel to Hendersonville for their first-ever meeting with the Bearcats, who sit atop the conference standings undefeated.
Hendersonville averages 51.4 points per game overall this season and 51.5 in its four league victories.
