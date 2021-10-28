Patton football season ends in road loss to league champs

HENDERSONVILLE — The high-powered Hendersonville football team was determined to complete its unblemished run to the inaugural Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference title and did so emphatically Wednesday on its senior night.

The Bearcats scored touchdowns and tacked on two-point conversions on each of their first six drives to lead 48-0 midway through the second period and usher in the running clock throughout the second half in a 70-20 victory over the Panthers.

Hendersonville got huge first-half efforts from senior quarterback Gavin Gosnell, wide receivers Eric Rasheed (a junior) and Malik Angram (a sophomore) and freshman running back Hezzie Rudisill.

Gosnell threw for three TDs in that span — including 56- and 60-yarders on one-play drives — and Rudisill ran for three TDs to put the game well out of reach early.

Gosnell finished 9 of 14 for 237 yards and added two conversion passes and two via the rush. Angram had 124 receiving yards and a TD, also scoring via a 69-yard kickoff return in the third quarter, and Rasheed crossed the century mark as well with 102 receiving yards and two TDs. Rudisill ran for 99 yards on just six carries, rushing for two conversions and catching one from Gosnell.