Patton football season ends in road loss to league champs

HENDERSONVILLE — The high-powered Hendersonville football team was determined to complete its unblemished run to the inaugural Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference title and did so emphatically Wednesday on its senior night.
The Bearcats scored touchdowns and tacked on two-point conversions on each of their first six drives to lead 48-0 midway through the second period and usher in the running clock throughout the second half in a 70-20 victory over the Panthers.
Hendersonville got huge first-half efforts from senior quarterback Gavin Gosnell, wide receivers Eric Rasheed (a junior) and Malik Angram (a sophomore) and freshman running back Hezzie Rudisill.
Gosnell threw for three TDs in that span — including 56- and 60-yarders on one-play drives — and Rudisill ran for three TDs to put the game well out of reach early.
Gosnell finished 9 of 14 for 237 yards and added two conversion passes and two via the rush. Angram had 124 receiving yards and a TD, also scoring via a 69-yard kickoff return in the third quarter, and Rasheed crossed the century mark as well with 102 receiving yards and two TDs. Rudisill ran for 99 yards on just six carries, rushing for two conversions and catching one from Gosnell.
Backup running back Todd Lattimore added four carries for 73 yards and Hendersonville’s other two second-half TDs.
Patton (2-7, 0-5), which ends the season on a four-game losing streak and with its first winless league campaign since 2014, did provide some highlights, however.
Waylon Rutherford set a new program single-game record with three touchdown catches in his final football game for the Panthers. His first came on a quick out route on third-and-goal on PHS’ first possession after halftime, a possession he keyed with a 56-yard catch-and-run up the guests’ sideline.
Rutherford’s last two scoring grabs covered 29 and 11 yards and came on fourth-down tosses from quarterback Randan Clarke. Both times, Rutherford hauled the ball in surrounded by defenders and while leaping backward.
Rutherford finished with 10 receptions for 114 yards, accounting for all but seven of Clarke’s passing yards. He added a half tackle for loss late with classmate DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez (31 rushing yards) and had four kickoff returns covering 20-plus yards including a 30-yarder which tied Tylar Johnson for the longest of the night for PHS.
Trevor Smith led Patton on the ground with 12 rushes for 84 yards plus the team’s lone conversion.
Other defensive leaders for Patton included senior Ethan Duncan (fumble recovery, sack), Colton Dale (QB pressure) and Clarke (pass defensed).
PHS graduates just five seniors, and Rutherford, Cantrell-Vazquez and Duncan were the only ones to dress Wednesday.
Hendersonville next looks to the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs. Pairings in all classifications will be released Saturday.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.