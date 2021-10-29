Patton, Freedom soccer hit road to open playoffs Monday (updated 3:54 p.m.)

CHAPEL HILL — The Patton and Freedom boys soccer teams have both earned berths in the NCHSAA state playoffs, as pairings were announced Friday.

Both Burke County teams open on the road. Patton makes its first postseason appearance since 2018, and Freedom breaks a drought dating back to 2015.

The No. 19 seed Panthers (14-4-1), who finished second in the Mountain Foothills 7 Conference, face No. 14 East Davidson (11-5-1) on Monday at 6 p.m. in the first round of 2A West play. The game will be played at E. Lawson Brown Middle School in Thomasville.

The winner next faces either No. 3 Salisbury or No. 30 West Stokes on Thursday.

The No. 31 Patriots (8-8-4), a wild-card entry from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, opens the 3A West bracket Monday at No. 2 Cramer (19-2-1) in Belmont.

The winner moves on to face the winner between No. 15 Foard and No. 18 Lake Norman Charter in round two on Thursday.

For complete pairings, visit bit.ly/3pO7NVb.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.