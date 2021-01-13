Patton girls fall shy in early battle of NWFAC frontrunners

“Bunker Hill is a really good team. We knew it was going to be a competitive game coming in,” said PHS coach Autumn Helms. “I think they came out (in the second half) with a lot of energy, and we did not match that energy early on. That put us into a little bit of a hole as we struggled. But I think the learning point, especially this early in the season, is you’ve got to fight at all times. You can’t just come out with low energy, not ready to go.

“I thought we picked it up in the fourth quarter again, but the third quarter definitely hurt us. They came out with a lot of guard pressure. We just missed a lot of opportunities. We didn’t get to the free throw line as much as we needed to, and we were missing a lot of easy shots. In this crazy COVID year, it’s definitely a tough game and definitely a learning point. I’d rather learn it now and be prepared toward the end of the season.”

Senior point guard Fisher (three assists) shared game-high honors with Bunker Hill counterpart Addison Wray with 21 points. Duckworth (two steals) finished with 11 points, junior post Cierra Lail (eight rebounds) had nine, center King (seven blocks) had five, Kierra Teeters hit a 3 and sophomore Hayley Caraway knocked down a late basket. Madilyn Brown added four assists.