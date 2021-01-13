Patton girls fall shy in early battle of NWFAC frontrunners

An early-season battle between two squads eyeing a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference crown looked to be in the Patton girls basketball team’s hands for one half, but visiting Bunker Hill grabbed it away after the intermission.
The Lady Bears outscored the hosts 21-8 in the third quarter and doubled up PHS 38-19 in the second half overall to emerge from Tuesday night’s tussle between 1-0 teams still undefeated, 64-51.
Patton (1-1 NWFAC) hit five 3-pointers in the first half, generally getting the looks it wanted both outside and inside all while holding Bunker Hill at arm’s length. Those looks were still there in the second half, and a Zakiah King basket on an assist from Nevaeh Duckworth made it 36-29 in favor of PHS just more than a minute into the second half.
But the good looks mostly created shots that didn’t fall after that, and those misses combined with feistier defense from the Lady Bears produced a 12-0 visitors’ run to make it 41-36, later becoming 47-38 toward the end of the frame and 49-40 to start the fourth period before PHS could catch its breath.
Reece Fisher’s third 3 of the night and her assist on a Duckworth basket brought Patton back within four points, but the clock soon started working against the hosts and BH hit 12 of 14 free throws in the second half to salt it away, finally earning a double-digit lead with 55 seconds left.
“Bunker Hill is a really good team. We knew it was going to be a competitive game coming in,” said PHS coach Autumn Helms. “I think they came out (in the second half) with a lot of energy, and we did not match that energy early on. That put us into a little bit of a hole as we struggled. But I think the learning point, especially this early in the season, is you’ve got to fight at all times. You can’t just come out with low energy, not ready to go.
“I thought we picked it up in the fourth quarter again, but the third quarter definitely hurt us. They came out with a lot of guard pressure. We just missed a lot of opportunities. We didn’t get to the free throw line as much as we needed to, and we were missing a lot of easy shots. In this crazy COVID year, it’s definitely a tough game and definitely a learning point. I’d rather learn it now and be prepared toward the end of the season.”
Senior point guard Fisher (three assists) shared game-high honors with Bunker Hill counterpart Addison Wray with 21 points. Duckworth (two steals) finished with 11 points, junior post Cierra Lail (eight rebounds) had nine, center King (seven blocks) had five, Kierra Teeters hit a 3 and sophomore Hayley Caraway knocked down a late basket. Madilyn Brown added four assists.
NOTE: The schools’ varsity boys game was postponed and has not yet been rescheduled. Patton travels to Hibriten this evening and will finish up the week with another road game Friday at West Caldwell, both of those minus varsity boys games as well.
JV BOYS
Patton 43, Bunker Hill 37
The JV Panthers (3-0 NWFAC) built an early 9-1 lead then withstood several runs from the visitors throughout the rest of the game to remain undefeated. Jake Perry led the PHS effort with 14 points as teammates Bryson Handley (13 points) and Preston Finley (12) also reached double figures.
JV GIRLS
Patton 26, Bunker Hill 9
A three-point halftime lead became a rout for the JV Lady Panthers (2-0 NWFAC) as they outscored the visitors 17-3 after the break. Kelsey Powell had 16 of those points for Patton, which also gained an eight-point contribution from Savanna Pinkerton.
