Patton girls go 2-for-2 in Caldwell Co.

Patton substituted liberally in the second half as the lead stayed between 28 and 35 points.

Nevaeh Duckworth scored a game-high 14 points, and Fisher (six assists, four steals) and Hayley Caraway both scored 10. Zakiah King had six points, all in the first half, and led PHS with nine rebounds to go with three steals. Buckner had seven rebounds, and Haven Duckworth tied Fisher for team-high honors with four steals.

Patton 51, Hibriten 45 (THU.)

The visiting Lady Panthers used a 15-6 third period to escape a slim halftime deficit Thursday night in Lenoir.

Nevaeh Duckworth (nine) and King (six) had all but five of Patton’s first half-points as it trailed 22-20 against a much-improved Hibriten team.

“We struggled in the first half,” Helms said. “After that, we came out with communication. We got our defensive energy up with a press, which led to creating turnovers and transition points. We just got our momentum going that way. Overall, I didn’t think it was our best game. But it was a nice bounceback (from Tuesday’s loss) and we needed it.

“I thought we had a couple people step up. Hayley played some major minutes, got a lot of rebounds. Zakiah finally played a good game.”

Nevaeh Duckworth had a field goal in each quarter and finished 7 of 7 at the foul line en route to a team-high 16 points. Fisher got going after the break and finished with 12 second-half points, one of four players in double figures. Brown scored 11 points and King had 10.

Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.