Patton girls lead for a quarter, fall vs. Foard

Thursday night’s battle of one-loss Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference teams trended toward the host Patton girls basketball team for a quarter, but Foard took over from there and earned a 59-52 victory.

The Lady Panthers (4-2 NWFAC) built a 15-5 lead by the end of the opening period on the strength two baskets apiece from seniors Reece Fisher — one on a backdoor cut and dish from Hayley Caraway for the game’s opening points and the second on a steal-and-score — and Nevaeh Duckworth — one on a fast break and another bucket just 22 seconds later.

But Foard went on a 10-0 run to start the second quarter and an 18-2 run overall to seize the lead, never to relinquish it. A steal and basket from Duckworth and a Fisher 3-pointer on another Caraway assist in the half’s final minute brought Patton within three, 25-22, at the break, but it was as close as the hosts would get as they were unable to build on the momentum of a first-ever win over East Burke on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers outscored PHS 21-8 in the third frame, including an 8-0 spree out of halftime, capping off the quarter with back-to-back baskets by junior Alexis Wolgemuth (game-high 22 points) for a 16-point advantage, 46-30.