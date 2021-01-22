Patton girls lead for a quarter, fall vs. Foard

Thursday night’s battle of one-loss Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference teams trended toward the host Patton girls basketball team for a quarter, but Foard took over from there and earned a 59-52 victory.
The Lady Panthers (4-2 NWFAC) built a 15-5 lead by the end of the opening period on the strength two baskets apiece from seniors Reece Fisher — one on a backdoor cut and dish from Hayley Caraway for the game’s opening points and the second on a steal-and-score — and Nevaeh Duckworth — one on a fast break and another bucket just 22 seconds later.
But Foard went on a 10-0 run to start the second quarter and an 18-2 run overall to seize the lead, never to relinquish it. A steal and basket from Duckworth and a Fisher 3-pointer on another Caraway assist in the half’s final minute brought Patton within three, 25-22, at the break, but it was as close as the hosts would get as they were unable to build on the momentum of a first-ever win over East Burke on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers outscored PHS 21-8 in the third frame, including an 8-0 spree out of halftime, capping off the quarter with back-to-back baskets by junior Alexis Wolgemuth (game-high 22 points) for a 16-point advantage, 46-30.
Patton went on a 5-0 run to start the final period, then another 6-0 rally a minute later to get back within single digits, but it wasn’t enough as the clock began to work against the hosts. A Duckworth basket was bookended by two successful trips to the free throw line for Wolgemuth to make it a double-digit lead again with 52 seconds to play.
Some late heroics from Fisher — seven straight points in the span of 13 seconds on a four-point play, followed by a steal and a basket with another foul tacked on — brought PHS within four, but Foard made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 28 seconds to salt it away.
Patton was outrebounded, 38-25, and lost the turnover battle, 17-14, which may have been the difference. Foul trouble also played a part as starter Madilyn Brown fouled out, and fellow starters Caraway and junior post Zakiah King finished with four. PHS also played its fourth straight game minus starting forward Cierra Lail.
The hosts’ effort was paced by Fisher (18 points), Duckworth (16), Caraway (seven), Brown (six) and Haven Duckworth (five). King tallied six blocks.
Patton had been 8-0 against Foard dating back to 2017 under coach Autumn Helms, whose first career win came against the Lady Tigers. One of last season’s wins over Foard came by 43 points.
The result leaves the Panthers chasing Foard (4-1) and Draughn (2-1) in the battle for the league’s second and final automatic playoff berth in a condensed season in which there’s only one wild-card bid to be had on the western side of the state in the 2A class. Draughn beat Foard already.
Patton would have played Draughn on Tuesday, but that in-county matchup is now boys-only with the Lady Wildcats quarantined through Feb. 2. The Lady Panthers next visit West Iredell on Thursday.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.