Patton girls lose again at South Caldwell

The Patton girls basketball team dug an early hole that proved too deep to escape from on Wednesday, falling to visiting South Caldwell in nonconference play, 54-36.

The Lady Panthers (0-4) trailed 18-8 after eight minutes, and the deficit grew to 11 points by halftime. The Lady Spartans then outscored Patton 15-7 in the third quarter to pull away for good, though PHS outscored South by one (15-14) in the final period as its offense finally showed some signs of life.

Cierra Lail scored 10 points (six in the fourth) to lead Patton, while Haven Duckworth made a pair of 3-pointers and finished close behind with nine points. First-year varsity players Savanna Pinkerton and Kelsey Powell added six each for Patton.

Olivia Miller scored a game-high 21 points and Katlyn Wynn added 17 for South.

The action on the evening consisted of only girls games. The PHS boys have a game next week at West Caldwell to offset it on the schedule. Before then, both Patton teams travel to face rival Freedom tonight.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.