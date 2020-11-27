Patton girls win host XC meet; Draughn boys victorious

The Patton cross country squads hosted a four-team Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference meet on Tuesday, with runners starting at the football field and circling the PHS campus to complete the 5k course.

Draughn boys junior Reed Farrar (17:39.72) and Patton girls junior Madison Clay (20:08.88) both won individually for the second time in as many meets to open the season, both also leading their teams to victories for a second time already as well.

The winning Wildcats’ effort was also led by junior Andrew Albright (third), freshman Grady Wooden (fourth), junior Jonathan Garcia (eighth) and sophomore Ryan Williams (12th).

Patton placed second as a team, led by sixth-place senior Nick Corn, and East Burke was third, led by second-place senior Luke Elliott and fifth-place junior Caleb Johnson-White. West Caldwell finished fourth.

In addition to Clay, the Lady Panthers also got strong showings from junior Melia Carswell (sixth), sophomore Georgia Wood (seventh), sophomore Juli Stewart (eighth) and junior Rachel Gamewell (ninth).