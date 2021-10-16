Patton leads into 2nd half but can’t finish vs. Brevard (with video)

The Patton and Brevard football teams both eyed their first Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference victory Friday night in Morganton, but it was the visiting Blue Devils who overtook the Panthers late to get the job done, 41-20.
In its best effort of the conference season, Patton grabbed the lead to start the game, re-tied the game just before halftime and re-took the advantage early in the second half, still trailing by just single digits headed to the final period against a Brevard that was ranked in the top 15 of one 2A statewide preseason poll.
However, Brevard would be the one to survive the penalty fest as the teams combined for over 200 penalty yards with 24 total flags thrown, giving each team scoring opportunities and short fields.
“Our effort was great, our kids played hard,” Patton coach Mark Duncan said. “We just need to be able to figure out how to finish.”
The night could not have started any better for Patton (2-5, 0-3). A long opening drive by the Blue Devils ended in a Skyler Phillips interception. Patton then marched down the field and punched it into the end zone on a 10-yard bruising run by DeShawn Cantrell-Vasquez. Quarterback Quentin Rice, who was making his second consecutive start, added the two-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead.
The Blue Devils put together a pair of 30-plus-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter to take over the lead, but right before the half Patton orchestrated an impressive two-minute drill capped off by an athletic 26-yard scoring run from Rice, who shook off tackles and willed himself to a score to tie the game at 14 as the clock expired.
The Panthers received the ball to start the second half and executed yet another scoring drive that was punctuated by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Rice to Trevor Smith for a 20-14 lead.
Brevard answered back in a big way, with a 60-yard touchdown pass and scoring runs of 41 and 40 yards putting Patton out of reach down the stretch.
“We had so many players playing both ways,” Duncan added. “We had a lot of players getting tired, and we tried to rotate the best we could. And our kids gave great effort. We’re just going to take this one and keep working on us.”
Patton kept things respectable in the yardage department, being outgained on the ground just 263-208 and through the air by a 154-134 margin.
Rice’s passing yards marked easily a career-best, and his favorite target was fellow senior Waylon Rutherford (seven catches, 84 yards). Smith led PHS with 17 carries for 89 yards, and Rice tacked on 13 rushes for 61 yards.
Patton also won the turnover battle, 2-0, forcing Brevard into a pair of fumbles.
The Panthers finish the season on the road twice. The first stop is Chase this week, where the 7-1 Trojans await.
