Patton leads into 2nd half but can’t finish vs. Brevard (with video)

The Patton and Brevard football teams both eyed their first Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference victory Friday night in Morganton, but it was the visiting Blue Devils who overtook the Panthers late to get the job done, 41-20.

In its best effort of the conference season, Patton grabbed the lead to start the game, re-tied the game just before halftime and re-took the advantage early in the second half, still trailing by just single digits headed to the final period against a Brevard that was ranked in the top 15 of one 2A statewide preseason poll.

However, Brevard would be the one to survive the penalty fest as the teams combined for over 200 penalty yards with 24 total flags thrown, giving each team scoring opportunities and short fields.

“Our effort was great, our kids played hard,” Patton coach Mark Duncan said. “We just need to be able to figure out how to finish.”

The night could not have started any better for Patton (2-5, 0-3). A long opening drive by the Blue Devils ended in a Skyler Phillips interception. Patton then marched down the field and punched it into the end zone on a 10-yard bruising run by DeShawn Cantrell-Vasquez. Quarterback Quentin Rice, who was making his second consecutive start, added the two-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead.