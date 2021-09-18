Patton loses to visiting Polk Co. in debut in new conference (with video)

The good news was the Patton football team outscored Polk County 8-7 in the second half on Friday night.
The problem was there was plenty of bad news in the first half as the shorthanded host Panthers allowed a special teams touchdown to open the contest and additional touchdowns on each of Polk’s four offensive possessions in a 41-8 defeat in both teams’ Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference debut.
Entering the contest, Polk and Patton had only played games on the same night once all season, on opening night. The Panthers were shut down for the next two weeks due to COVID issues, and the Wolverines were forced out of action last week for the same reason.
Polk certainly seemed to handle its layoff better, with Patton now having been outscored 93-14 in its last two games after a narrow opening week loss.
Polk’s Steven Chupp scored Friday on a 94-yard kickoff return up the middle basically untouched with just 13 seconds elapsed for a 6-0 lead that the guests never relinquished.
Patton’s Tay’Adrian Brawley gained 25 yards on back-to-back rushes on the hosts’ first two play from scrimmage, but that was the extent of the early highlights as the Panthers punted on their first two possessions. Polk answered with TDs both times, as quarterback Casey Beiler hit Antonio Simpson for a 14-yard pass before Mackus Simpson’s 8-yard run upped the margin to 20-0 with 10:38 left until halftime.
Beiler’s second 14-yard scoring strike, to Deaken Nodine, was followed by his second scoring hookup with Antonio Simpson covering 32 yards into the corner of the end zone as the first-half horn sounded.
Polk made it five straight possessions ending with TDs midway through the third period when Beiler again went deep, this time to Keaundrae Green for 41 yards.
Polk’s first — and only — real miscue led to Patton’s lone points. It came on a Wolverines high punt snap late in the third and Polk could never get the kick away, giving Patton its only start across midfield all night.
Brawley started off with a 9-yard run, and three plays later on the first play of the final period, Trevor Smith galloped 30 yards up the middle to the end zone before also adding a successful two-point conversion run off right tackle.
Patton backs Brawley (14 carries, game-high 63 yards) and DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez (eight carries, 37 yards) tallied 100 yards between them as the Panthers averaged 4.5 yards per carry and handily won the rushing battle 158-83.
However, it was Beiler’s 12-of-16 outing for 218 yards and four TDs that proved to be the difference. Sophomore quarterback Desmond Sexton, starting for the injured Randan Clarke, completed two passes for 17 yards for Patton and was intercepted twice.
Patton also played minus upperclassmen starters Waylon Rutherford, Quentin Rice and Kamden Stephens and was without Colten Dale down the stretch.
Patton hosts nonconference Madison this Friday for homecoming.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.