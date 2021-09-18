Patton loses to visiting Polk Co. in debut in new conference (with video)

The good news was the Patton football team outscored Polk County 8-7 in the second half on Friday night.

The problem was there was plenty of bad news in the first half as the shorthanded host Panthers allowed a special teams touchdown to open the contest and additional touchdowns on each of Polk’s four offensive possessions in a 41-8 defeat in both teams’ Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference debut.

Entering the contest, Polk and Patton had only played games on the same night once all season, on opening night. The Panthers were shut down for the next two weeks due to COVID issues, and the Wolverines were forced out of action last week for the same reason.

Polk certainly seemed to handle its layoff better, with Patton now having been outscored 93-14 in its last two games after a narrow opening week loss.

Polk’s Steven Chupp scored Friday on a 94-yard kickoff return up the middle basically untouched with just 13 seconds elapsed for a 6-0 lead that the guests never relinquished.