Patton names Freedom defensive coordinator Duncan head coach

Duncan said he is currently working with PHS administration to set up a time to meet all the current football players. He said he started evaluating the coaching staff makeup on Wednesday.

“Just getting to know the coaches that are here, getting to know people in the community and gauge interest, talking to some guys I know,” Duncan said.

Duncan said his and the PHS administration’s vision for the program is compatible, calling that a big selling point in taking the job.

“It was just the right opportunity and right time to take the next step,” he said.

Duncan is the third new football coach in the county to be named during this extended offseason. The regular season is set to begin Feb 26 and has been shortened to seven games. The playoffs have also been shortened by one round.

“Coaching through COVID-19 will be a new challenge indeed,” Duncan said, according to the release. “I believe that to be successful, we’ll need to have a plan and be flexible. The new challenges that we will face will bring new opportunities to be creative in how to organize workouts and practices and to rely on each other to make Patton football better.”

Duncan and his wife, Miranda, a first-grade teacher at Icard Elementary School, have two children: Hannah at East Burke Middle School and Luke at Icard Elementary.

