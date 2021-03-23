 Skip to main content
Patton’s Byrd, Rutherford share athlete of week award
Patton’s Byrd, Rutherford share athlete of week award

  • Updated
0324 HS AOW ad

Patton’s Kalen Byrd, left, and Waylon Rutherford, right, with Farm Bureau agent Brian Clopton

 FARM BUREAU

Patton football senior quarterback Kalen Byrd and junior wide receiver/cornerback Waylon Rutherford are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau co-athletes of the week for March 15-20.

In Friday’s 40-14 home win over Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opponent West Iredell, the Panthers’ first triumph of the spring, Rutherford set a new single-game program record for receiving yards with 196, doing so on six catches, two of which went for touchdowns. His TDs spanned 32 and 28 yards, and he also hauled in a 69-yarder late in the game. On the defensive side, Rutherford notched an interception.

Byrd ran for a team-high 112 yards on 10 carries, including a 52-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that helped give PHS the lead for good. Through the air, Byrd completed 7 of 15 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns, with two of those going to Rutherford and the other to Skyler Phillips from five yards out in the second quarter.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.

Tags

