Patton’s Charlet signs with Brevard

“He’s done everything in his power to put himself in the position he’s in.”

Charlet said he has enjoyed the PHS squad’s energy, companionship and camaraderie while working to improve his skills.

“It’s been hours of work day in and day out,” Charlet said. “I’ve just been improving every day. I really hope to show what I’ve got in college, and everything I’ve worked for. I’m really excited to get there and go to college.

“I want to bring a lot of energy and excitement. I hope to get a lot of strikeouts.”

Browning expects continued improvement at Brevard, where Charlet likely will split time between the mound and at first base. The coach also expects that a fresher-than-normal arm will be a benefit for Charlet.

“I think he’s got a lot of upside in the fact that he’s not really thrown a lot of pitches at the high-school level,” Browning said. “We expected him to be a key piece on the mound last year, but we got cut short. So the lack of experience on one hand will hurt, but the lack of wear and tear on the body, I think, will be a positive for him.

“He’ll maybe be a little fresher than somebody who’s thrown 1,000 pitches a year for the last four years.”

The Tornados went 3-15 overall in last spring’s shortened season, including a 1-8 mark in USA South play. In the program’s most recent full season in 2019, Brevard went 10-26 overall and 2-21 in league action. The Tornadoes started their 2021 campaign with a doubleheader Sunday with a home doubleheader against nonconference foe Maryville.

