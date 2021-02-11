Patton’s Gragg named all-state in volleyball

RALEIGH — Patton senior outside hitter Ella Gragg was one of 15 players recently selected to the first team in HighSchoolOT.com’s inaugural all-state volleyball selections.

The outlet selected first, second and third teams regardless of classification, and Gragg was the lone Burke County player chosen. Last season, HighSchoolOT chose two separate superlative teams for the state, and Gragg was named All-West.

Gragg finished her season at 316 kills (44.8 kill pct., 6.1 per set) to go with 37 aces and 181 digs (3.5 per set, 10.7 per match), leading the Lady Panthers back to the NCHSAA 2A West Regional semifinals for a second straight year. In that round, Patton gave back-to-back state champion Foard its only set loss of the season.

Patton’s all-time kills leader, Gragg shared Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference player of the year honors this season after winning the award outright as a junior in 2019. She was also PHS’ female athlete of the year as a junior.

“(Ella) is remarkable and we depend on her a lot, not just her ability to play and put the ball down but as a leader,” PHS coach Cindy Powell told The News Herald after the team's final match of the season.

“She was one of our most tireless girls, our strongest. She’s probably got the most experience, playing the longest even outside of high school volleyball. She will be greatly missed. Whoever steps into that role next year has big shoes to fill.”

