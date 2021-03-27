Patton’s rally falls short at West Caldwell

GAMEWELL — The Patton football team was looking to make it two consecutive wins on Friday night at Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opponent West Caldwell, but early on, bad things came in twos instead.

A pair of Warriors’ touchdowns in their first seven plays from scrimmage and two failed Panthers’ red-zone visits dug a deficit too great, though Patton rallied in the second half, losing 24-15.

It was Patton’s first loss to West Caldwell in five meetings all-time.

West Caldwell covered 140 yards on its opening two possessions, scoring on a 65-yard pass from Jaylen Patterson to Kayvin Felder for a 7-0 edge just 1:40 into the game and making it 14-0 at the 6:55 mark of the first on Cameron Beaver’s 16-yard TD run.

Patton (1-4), meanwhile, crossed midfield on each of its first four possessions, with the middle two of those ending the most painfully.

Noah Morgan’s 38-yard kickoff return set up the guests in WC territory right away to start their first drive, but they picked up just 8 yards in four plays and turned it over on downs.