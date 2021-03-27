Patton’s rally falls short at West Caldwell

GAMEWELL — The Patton football team was looking to make it two consecutive wins on Friday night at Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opponent West Caldwell, but early on, bad things came in twos instead.
A pair of Warriors’ touchdowns in their first seven plays from scrimmage and two failed Panthers’ red-zone visits dug a deficit too great, though Patton rallied in the second half, losing 24-15.
It was Patton’s first loss to West Caldwell in five meetings all-time.
West Caldwell covered 140 yards on its opening two possessions, scoring on a 65-yard pass from Jaylen Patterson to Kayvin Felder for a 7-0 edge just 1:40 into the game and making it 14-0 at the 6:55 mark of the first on Cameron Beaver’s 16-yard TD run.
Patton (1-4), meanwhile, crossed midfield on each of its first four possessions, with the middle two of those ending the most painfully.
Noah Morgan’s 38-yard kickoff return set up the guests in WC territory right away to start their first drive, but they picked up just 8 yards in four plays and turned it over on downs.
Patton then drove 57 yards to the WC 15, with two Kalen Byrd to Noah Morgan passes covering all that territory but two incompletions on third and fourth downs with 5 yards to go ending that scoring threat. Then after forcing the Warriors’ first punt of the night, Morgan’s 20-yard return got PHS back across midfield and in business. But a nine-play, 47-yard drive ended with a 3-yard run of fourth-and-5 from the 8.
Patton got to the Warriors’ 34 but no closer on its fourth drive, and a Warriors’ ensuing 2-minute drill possession capped the opening half with a field goal and a 17-0 margin.
The Panthers finally finished a drive to open the second half. Patton took the kickoff and ate up more than half the third period on a 15-play, 74-yard drive that Waylon Rutherford finished with a 3-yard TD grab in traffic in the right flat from Byrd, who then found Peyton Sexton on an impromptu two-point conversion pass to make it 17-8 after some trouble getting the extra-point snap down.
Patton managed the WC 40- and 29-yard lines on its next two possessions, ending with a punt and turnover on downs. After punting twice, the Warriors made it 24-8 with 3:53 remaining on Beaver’s second TD run.
Byrd’s lone interception as it neared desperation time ended PHS’ next drive, but Patton punched it in one last time with 9 seconds to play as Byrd rambled in over the left pylon from 11 yards out. Eliseo Ramirez added the PAT but couldn’t keep the ensuing onside kick inbounds as the contest ended.
Byrd rushed for a game-high 68 yards on 16 attempts and passed for a school-record 232 yards on 13 of a school-record 31 attempts. (Chance Carswell held the previous yardage mark at 227 vs. Mountain Heritage in the 2013 opener.)
His numbers could have been larger except for two drops that would have kept drives alive by his receivers, one a probable TD on a deep post pattern.
Rutherford had seven catches for 95 yards, Morgan three for 89 yards and Skyler Phillips one for 37 yards to lead the effort. Trevor Smith added 25 rushing yards and Morgan had 21 on the ground.
Smith and Brayden Vance’s five tackles apiece co-led Patton, with Vance recording a team-best 3.5 stops in the backfield, including a third-down sack to halt a drive. Colten Dale had 1.5 tackles for loss, Smith and Deshawn Cantrell Vazquez had one each and Morgan and Reid Pons each had one pass defended.
