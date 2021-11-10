Patton’s Roper signs with Tennessee

Roper played mainly the libero position as a freshman and sophomore before switching to mainly outside hitter as an upperclassman. She was an outside hitter before that at the middle school level at Liberty and will once again switch to libero, where she also plays in travel ball, when she arrives at Tennessee.

“One of my first coaches, Lisa (Godfrey), told me that I needed to expand and broaden my game and not just go for one position because you never know what you might end up doing in the future,” Roper said.

“Defensively we have depended her. Offensively too,” Patton coach Cindy Powell added. “When she first came in, it was more defensively. But as a player, she grew so much so quickly that later we were also able to depend on her offensively.

“She’s a motivator, she’s a leader, she’s a go-getter. She puts the hours in, not only with our program but outside of our program. Her desire to get better is there; nothing’s ever going to be good enough for her. She’s always striving for what can I do better the next time. She is truly going to be missed. She fills a big spot on our team. Tennessee is getting a good player for sure.”

Roper started the sport at age 7 at the recreation level, and by age 9 was on the local 13U Kryptonite travel team playing with and against much older players.