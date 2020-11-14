Patton’s Short signs with Mars Hill for lacrosse

Max Short didn’t get much of a junior lacrosse season at Patton High this past spring due to the pandemic. He hopes to get more of a senior season this coming spring, though the timing and length of the season has already been altered.

Regardless, he knows where he’ll be a year from now and knows that he’ll still have a stick in his hands when he gets there.

Short, a two-year starting defender/long-stick midfielder at PHS, recently signed to continue the sport at Mars Hill University, where he’ll suit up for games starting in the spring of 2022.

The Panthers are 22-7 altogether in Short’s three seasons to date in the program. They reached the playoffs and hosted a first-round game both his freshman and sophomore years, breaking the program wins record (11) his freshman year.

Short played in 11 games in each of those first two seasons at PHS, winning 46 total groundballs. He also played in the Powerade State Games in lacrosse in the summer of 2019 and now becomes the third Patton boys lacrosse player to sign with a collegiate program in the last four years under coach Eric Shehan.