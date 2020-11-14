Patton’s Short signs with Mars Hill for lacrosse

Max Short didn’t get much of a junior lacrosse season at Patton High this past spring due to the pandemic. He hopes to get more of a senior season this coming spring, though the timing and length of the season has already been altered.
Regardless, he knows where he’ll be a year from now and knows that he’ll still have a stick in his hands when he gets there.
Short, a two-year starting defender/long-stick midfielder at PHS, recently signed to continue the sport at Mars Hill University, where he’ll suit up for games starting in the spring of 2022.
The Panthers are 22-7 altogether in Short’s three seasons to date in the program. They reached the playoffs and hosted a first-round game both his freshman and sophomore years, breaking the program wins record (11) his freshman year.
Short played in 11 games in each of those first two seasons at PHS, winning 46 total groundballs. He also played in the Powerade State Games in lacrosse in the summer of 2019 and now becomes the third Patton boys lacrosse player to sign with a collegiate program in the last four years under coach Eric Shehan.
“He’s had to work on his stick skills,” Shehan said, “but he’s always one of the stronger players on the field and can push people around without extending his arms drawing penalties. He did great this past year switching to long-stick for us, so great that we realized we should have had him there all along.
“His skills and ability to control the ball have increased. You can tell he works hard at it. One of his best attributes is his intelligence. And he always shows up whenever we’re doing anything in the offseason. He’s always here.”
Short, who also played football three years and basketball one year at Patton, said he started lacrosse in seventh grade with the Morganton travel team.
“I really liked it the first time I played and knew I should stick with it as long as I could,” he said. “Then when I played as a freshman here at Patton, I loved the team and the coaches. I really enjoyed the games, I really looked forward to practices. It’s just a great sport all-around.”
Shehan said Short’s size (5-foot-11, 200 pounds-plus) was something the Lions coaches noticed right away.
“When they shut the weight room down here (at Patton in the spring), he started going to another gym to stay regularly working out,” Shehan said. “The Mars Hill coaches were very impressed with that and knew he could play and contribute there with his size. He put in the work and deserves this chance to play at the next level.”
Short is choosing lacrosse over football this coming spring at PHS. After he tore a labrum last year in football, he said he doesn’t want to risk injury with the two sports’ seasons now overlapping on the adjusted 2020-21 calendar.
Short said he plans to major in physical education.
“I visited campus twice, the first one an official visit in September,” he said. “On that visit, I toured the campus and met with coaches. A couple weeks later, I called back up there and committed.
“The campus is beautiful and right in downtown there. They have a great lacrosse program too. I really liked the coaches, and they have a great weight room. I had a great experience there. … I want to thank my mom and my dad and Coach Shehan definitely, the whole Patton school really. And I want to thank Jesus Christ, my lord and savior.”
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
