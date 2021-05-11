Patton’s Smith named county athlete of week

On Thursday in a 12-0 win at West Caldwell, Smith made his second straight scoreless start from the pitcher’s mound to open the year as the Panthers moved to 4-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Smith struck out nine, allowing just two hits and a walk. He also hit a home run, just as he did in his first pitching victory of the season a week before, along with a triple to finish with a team-best three hits and four RBIs with two runs scored. In a 12-2 home win over the Warriors the day before, Smith went 2 for 3 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base.