Patton’s Smith named county athlete of week

Patton baseball senior pitcher/first baseman Peyton Smith is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau athlete of the week for May 3-8.
On Thursday in a 12-0 win at West Caldwell, Smith made his second straight scoreless start from the pitcher’s mound to open the year as the Panthers moved to 4-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Smith struck out nine, allowing just two hits and a walk. He also hit a home run, just as he did in his first pitching victory of the season a week before, along with a triple to finish with a team-best three hits and four RBIs with two runs scored. In a 12-2 home win over the Warriors the day before, Smith went 2 for 3 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base.
In 10 innings pitched this season so far, Smith has registered 19 strikeouts while allowing zero earned runs with just three hits and two walks.
