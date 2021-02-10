Patton’s Smith signs with Brevard

Since he arrived at Patton, Peyton Smith has been making batters pay.
And now, that’s paying off for him.
The senior baseball pitcher and first baseman made it official with Brevard on Tuesday, signing to play for the Tornados of NCAA Division III’s USA South Athletic Conference in spring 2022.
In a junior season abbreviated thanks to COVID-19, Smith still was able to shine, pitching the Panthers past rival Freedom with 11 strikeouts and no earned runs in a complete game. After the spring prep campaign was cut short, he used his summer and fall to stand out for the Burke County squad in both Big League Camp seasons.
As a sophomore, Smith was named to the inaugural All-Burke County first team after topping the county with a 1.78 ERA and tying for top honors with seven wins, striking out 66 in 55 innings. At the plate, he doubled three times, scoring five runs and driving in 10 runs. He also was named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Smith was in the starting rotation for the Panthers as a freshman, as well.
“I had multiple offers, and I basically liked the small-town atmosphere (of Brevard),” Smith said. “The small class size is better for me. I feel like at Brevard, I can have more of a brotherhood with all the people on the team. Hopefully, I can go up there and win a couple ballgames and have a good college experience. I think it’s the best place for me.
“I like coach (Mike) Victory. He’s a young head coach. It’s his first coaching job, and he seems fiery and like a coach I can play for. I also like the assistant coach, too. They both gave a great speech and gave good reasons about how the program is improving, and I want to be part of that.”
Smith will continue to focus on pitching and first base with the Tornados, both positions he has plenty of experience and a high comfort level with and spots he’ll get to play one more season with the Panthers this spring.
“I feel like I can go up there and compete at both positions,” Smith said. “I think I can go up there and hopefully compete for a starting job my freshman year. I’ve actually been working out (this offseason with some PHS teammates). We’ve been grinding hard, trying to get my off-speed stuff a little better and get my fastball just a little faster and better and more in control overall. I think I’m ready to have a good showing this year.”
PHS coach Jonathan Browning has seen good things from Smith during his time with the Panthers, expects to see more from him early in his Brevard tenure, and suspects that even greater moments might come further into his Tornados’ career.
“He’s a hard worker, first and foremost,” Browning said. “He gets every bit out of the abilities he’s been blessed with. He works hard to make sure he’s always prepared. He’s been a part of some big games for us. Any time we have offseason workouts, he’s one of the first guys there. He’s really worked hard to get where he’s at now.
“I think he’s going to be an effective pitcher at the college level. He’s got the tools to get people out early in his career, but I think he also has a frame where he can add some size and some muscle to pick up some velocity and really be effective as he goes deeper into his career.”
Smith said he had several guiding figures from his baseball career so far he needed to thank: Patton coaches Browning, Matt Baker and Tony Grady, travel coach Sammy McCoy, American Legion coach Ron Swink and hitting coach Grant Rembert.
