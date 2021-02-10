Patton’s Smith signs with Brevard

“I like coach (Mike) Victory. He’s a young head coach. It’s his first coaching job, and he seems fiery and like a coach I can play for. I also like the assistant coach, too. They both gave a great speech and gave good reasons about how the program is improving, and I want to be part of that.”

Smith will continue to focus on pitching and first base with the Tornados, both positions he has plenty of experience and a high comfort level with and spots he’ll get to play one more season with the Panthers this spring.

“I feel like I can go up there and compete at both positions,” Smith said. “I think I can go up there and hopefully compete for a starting job my freshman year. I’ve actually been working out (this offseason with some PHS teammates). We’ve been grinding hard, trying to get my off-speed stuff a little better and get my fastball just a little faster and better and more in control overall. I think I’m ready to have a good showing this year.”

PHS coach Jonathan Browning has seen good things from Smith during his time with the Panthers, expects to see more from him early in his Brevard tenure, and suspects that even greater moments might come further into his Tornados’ career.