Patton’s Welch named county athlete of week
Patton's Welch named county athlete of week

Patton’s Coley Welch (right) with Farm Bureau agent Rico Guillen

 SPECIAL TO THE NEWS HERALD

Patton sophomore boys swimmer Coley Welch is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county athlete of the week for Dec. 7-12.

Welch was part of four event wins Wednesday as the Panthers opened the 2020-21 season at the Morganton Aquatic Center, swimming there solo as part of a virtual dual meet versus Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe Hibriten.

Welch won the 100 butterfly (1:02.76) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.23) and teamed with Jackston Brown, Alex Propst and Eli Roscoe on the first-place 200 free relay (2:06.20) and 200 medley relay (2:20.57) for the defending NWFAC champion Panthers.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.

