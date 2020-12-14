Patton’s Welch named county athlete of week

Patton sophomore boys swimmer Coley Welch is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county athlete of the week for Dec. 7-12.

Welch was part of four event wins Wednesday as the Panthers opened the 2020-21 season at the Morganton Aquatic Center, swimming there solo as part of a virtual dual meet versus Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe Hibriten.

Welch won the 100 butterfly (1:02.76) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.23) and teamed with Jackston Brown, Alex Propst and Eli Roscoe on the first-place 200 free relay (2:06.20) and 200 medley relay (2:20.57) for the defending NWFAC champion Panthers.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.