Patton shut out at Bunker Hill

CLAREMONT — Struggles to move the ball, marked by five turnovers, and an inability to stop the big play doomed the Patton football team in a 48-0 loss to Bunker Hill on the road Thursday night.
Two weeks after their initial win against West Iredell and following a narrow loss to West Caldwell one week ago, the Panthers ran into a red-hot Bears team which claimed their fifth straight victory.
Bunker Hill limited Patton (1-5 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) to a mere 69 yards of total offense while racking up 416 yards of its own.
“I told them I was proud of them, proud of their effort,” Patton first-year coach Mark Duncan said. “We could have easily bowed our head and gave up, but we didn’t. We kept fighting, and those are lessons we can carry with us to the future.”
Bunker was simply methodical in the first half. Running back Kaden Robinson scored three rushing touchdowns, none more than 5 yards out as the Bears worked their way down the field on each possession. A 6-yard run by Deshawn Cantrell-Vasquez proved to be the biggest play of the half for Patton as it struggled to get anything going offensively. At halftime, the Bears held a convincing 27-0 lead.
The Panthers found more success moving the chains in the second half, accruing 53 of their 69 yards out of the break, but Bunker found some explosiveness, scoring on runs of 55 yards by Kaliq Ramseur and 72 yards from Henry Flowers to break the game open.
Patton was led by Noah Morgan’s 25 yards passing, with all three of his completions going to Randan Clarke. County passing leader Kalen Byrd was 0 for 3 with an interception. Trevor Smith rushed for 21 yards and Cantrell-Vasquez added 19.
Patton finishes the season at unbeaten league frontrunner and three-time defending champ Hibriten this week. Friday marked PHS’ first-ever loss to Bunker, whereas the Panthers have only beaten Hibriten once all-time.
“We have to get healthy and just keep practicing, working on us,” Duncan said. “That’s what we have been doing all year. This is a young group that came together and is learning to play together and getting a lot of valuable reps.”
