Patton shut out at Bunker Hill

CLAREMONT — Struggles to move the ball, marked by five turnovers, and an inability to stop the big play doomed the Patton football team in a 48-0 loss to Bunker Hill on the road Thursday night.

Two weeks after their initial win against West Iredell and following a narrow loss to West Caldwell one week ago, the Panthers ran into a red-hot Bears team which claimed their fifth straight victory.

Bunker Hill limited Patton (1-5 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) to a mere 69 yards of total offense while racking up 416 yards of its own.

“I told them I was proud of them, proud of their effort,” Patton first-year coach Mark Duncan said. “We could have easily bowed our head and gave up, but we didn’t. We kept fighting, and those are lessons we can carry with us to the future.”

Bunker was simply methodical in the first half. Running back Kaden Robinson scored three rushing touchdowns, none more than 5 yards out as the Bears worked their way down the field on each possession. A 6-yard run by Deshawn Cantrell-Vasquez proved to be the biggest play of the half for Patton as it struggled to get anything going offensively. At halftime, the Bears held a convincing 27-0 lead.