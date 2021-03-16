Patton soccer duo shares athlete of week

Patton boys soccer senior forwards Yovani Ramirez and Jesse Stapleton are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county co-athletes of the week for March 8-13.

Both players had two goals for the week as the Panthers ended the season with two straight wins, beating East Burke 2-1 in overtime on Senior Night last Monday before taking down West Iredell at home last Wednesday, 3-2.

Ramirez scored the first goal Wednesday, assisted by Destine Joseph, as Patton never trailed. His second goal, which came later in the first half, gave Patton what proved to be the game-winner. It came off a corner kick from Xavier Bernabe.

Stapleton added the middle goal Wednesday via an assist from Vance Jones. He had provided a quick answer to an early second-half EB goal Monday, as moments later, his goal knotted the score 1-apiece after a cross from Brandon Monroy.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.