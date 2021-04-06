Patton soccer’s Ellie Sacchetti wins athlete of week

Sacchetti scored two goals in both of the Lady Panthers’ games last week and added three total assists as Patton shut out two Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foes, topping West Caldwell, 8-0, on the road on Monday before defeating East Burke, 4-0, at home on Tuesday.

Sacchetti got Patton on the board in the 27th minute on Tuesday on a goal assisted by Marissa Lor. Sacchetti then recorded her first assist two minutes later on a Maria Mateo goal. In the 61st minute, Sacchetti assisted on a Kiera Robinson goal before scoring again 45 seconds later with a Mary Jones assist. On Monday, her two goals and one assist were part of an onslaught as PHS had 15 shots on goal and 12 corner kicks while the Warriors were held off the stat sheet.