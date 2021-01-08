 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patton volleyball beats EB to end regular season
0 comments

Patton volleyball beats EB to end regular season

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
011021-mnh-sports-patt-eb-vball-p1jump

Patton sophomore Lainey Poteet (8) gets a spike past East Burke defenders Danielle Foxx (6) and Jordan Newton on Thursday. Poteet had nine kills and nine digs in a Lady Panthers 3-1 win to cap the regular season.

 RUSTY JONES, THE NEWS HERALD

ICARD — The Patton volleyball team ended the regular season late Thursday with its first match that went over three sets, beating cross-county host East Burke, 25-18, 20-25, 25-10, 25-19.

The Lady Panthers finish the regular season at 12-2 and in outright second place in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference as they ride a four-match win streak. Their only losses came versus unbeaten league champion and reigning NCHSAA 2A state champion Foard.

Patton was led statistically Thursday by sophomore Izora Gragg’s 48 assists, 13 digs, eight kills and two aces as well as junior Kenady Roper’s 29 kills, 18 digs and two aces.

spl0110 Patton-EB vball 2 web only

Patton's Ella Gragg gets low for a dig on Thursday in Icard.

Other PHS standouts were Lainey Poteet (nine kills, nine digs), Danielle Wojcik (six digs, four kills, two blocks), Meredith Kearson (12 digs), Katie Stoudenmire (12 digs), Kinley Attaway (nine digs), Ella Gragg (five kills), Cameron Greene (four digs, three kills) and Christina Skelly (four digs).

The Lady Cavaliers (4-9 NWFAC) got team-high efforts from Kayleigh Icard (36 digs), Erin Newton (18 digs, 10 assists, three kills, two aces), Aubree Grigg (eight blocks, four kills), Reese Abernathy (12 digs, five kills, two aces), Danielle Foxx (seven kills, four blocks) and Jordan Newton (seven kills), and Sara Suddreth added nine assists with five digs.

Patton overcame a 1-0 set deficit to take a tight JV match earlier Thursday, 18-25, 26-24, 15-5. EB was led in defeat by Katherine Greene (11 digs, seven kills), Chloe Cook (14 digs), Claire Cook (nine assists, two aces) and Caroline Pruitt (six assists, two aces). PHS individual statistics were not available.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

L-R women fall short in home opener, lose to unbeaten Catawba
College

L-R women fall short in home opener, lose to unbeaten Catawba

  • Updated

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team was finally able to host its first game of the 2020-21 season, welcoming Catawba to Shuford Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon for a matchup of South Atlantic Conference squads. The Bears went toe-to-toe with the Indians and even held leads after the second and third quarters, but ultimately fell by a 60-55 final.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert