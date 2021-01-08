Patton volleyball beats EB to end regular season

ICARD — The Patton volleyball team ended the regular season late Thursday with its first match that went over three sets, beating cross-county host East Burke, 25-18, 20-25, 25-10, 25-19.

The Lady Panthers finish the regular season at 12-2 and in outright second place in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference as they ride a four-match win streak. Their only losses came versus unbeaten league champion and reigning NCHSAA 2A state champion Foard.

Patton was led statistically Thursday by sophomore Izora Gragg’s 48 assists, 13 digs, eight kills and two aces as well as junior Kenady Roper’s 29 kills, 18 digs and two aces.

Other PHS standouts were Lainey Poteet (nine kills, nine digs), Danielle Wojcik (six digs, four kills, two blocks), Meredith Kearson (12 digs), Katie Stoudenmire (12 digs), Kinley Attaway (nine digs), Ella Gragg (five kills), Cameron Greene (four digs, three kills) and Christina Skelly (four digs).

The Lady Cavaliers (4-9 NWFAC) got team-high efforts from Kayleigh Icard (36 digs), Erin Newton (18 digs, 10 assists, three kills, two aces), Aubree Grigg (eight blocks, four kills), Reese Abernathy (12 digs, five kills, two aces), Danielle Foxx (seven kills, four blocks) and Jordan Newton (seven kills), and Sara Suddreth added nine assists with five digs.

Patton overcame a 1-0 set deficit to take a tight JV match earlier Thursday, 18-25, 26-24, 15-5. EB was led in defeat by Katherine Greene (11 digs, seven kills), Chloe Cook (14 digs), Claire Cook (nine assists, two aces) and Caroline Pruitt (six assists, two aces). PHS individual statistics were not available.

