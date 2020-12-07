 Skip to main content
Patton volleyball duo shares athlete of week
Patton volleyball duo shares athlete of week

Patton's Kenady Roper (left) and Ella Gragg (right)

 FILE PHOTOS, THE NEWS HERALD

Patton volleyball junior outside hitter Kenady Roper and senior outside hitter Ella Gragg are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county co-athletes of the week for Nov. 30-Dec. 5.

The Lady Panthers improved their record to 5-1 and ran their winning streak to five matches as they beat Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foes West Caldwell 3-0 on Tuesday and Bunker Hill 3-0 on Thursday. Patton has not dropped a set in its win streak.

Roper started the week with 13 kills and nine digs vs. the Warriors and added a 16-kill, 14-dig double-double Thursday vs. the Bears to go with her three aces and three assists.

Gragg recorded 12 kills in both victories, adding a team-high seven aces Tuesday as the Lady Panthers rattled off a whopping 21 aces as a team. Gragg, last year’s NWFAC player of the year, then added 10 digs on Thursday.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.

