Patton volleyball duo shares athlete of week

Patton volleyball junior outside hitter Kenady Roper and senior outside hitter Ella Gragg are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county co-athletes of the week for Nov. 30-Dec. 5.

The Lady Panthers improved their record to 5-1 and ran their winning streak to five matches as they beat Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foes West Caldwell 3-0 on Tuesday and Bunker Hill 3-0 on Thursday. Patton has not dropped a set in its win streak.

Roper started the week with 13 kills and nine digs vs. the Warriors and added a 16-kill, 14-dig double-double Thursday vs. the Bears to go with her three aces and three assists.

Gragg recorded 12 kills in both victories, adding a team-high seven aces Tuesday as the Lady Panthers rattled off a whopping 21 aces as a team. Gragg, last year’s NWFAC player of the year, then added 10 digs on Thursday.

