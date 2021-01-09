Patton volleyball opens playoffs at East Lincoln on Tuesday

CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA on Saturday released volleyball state playoff pairings, and No. 13 seed Patton (12-2) will open 2A West play on Tuesday at No. 4 East Lincoln (10-1), the South Fork 2A Conference champions.

The winner of Tuesday's match next meets either No. 5 West Stokes (13-0) or No. 12 Oak Grove (9-3) in round two Thursday. Patton would remain on the road with a first-round win.

The third round will be played Saturday, with the regionals finals Jan. 19 and state finals Jan. 23. PHS could be looking at a matchup at No. 8 Foard (14-0) in round three. Foard is the defending 2A state champs and handed Patton a pair of 3-0 losses this season, its lone setbacks.

Last season, Patton advanced to the fourth round, surpassing the program's previous playoff win total all-time (two) in the span of 10 days.

___

NCHSAA state playoff pairings

2A WEST

No. 1 R-S Central vs. No. 16 Mount Pleasant

No. 8 Foard vs. No. 9 Owen

No. 5 West Stokes vs. No. 12 Oak Grove