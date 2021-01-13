Patton volleyball rallies after dropping 1st set to advance in playoffs

DENVER — Patton High School’s volleyball team glided into the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs having rolled through its conference racking up wins, with its only two losses coming at the hands of undefeated reigning state champion Foard.

However, with the top postseason seeds going to conference winners, the No. 13 Lady Panthers found themselves on the road at No. 4 East Lincoln to take on a one-loss Lady Mustangs squad in the first round on Tuesday night.

The match turned into a knock-down, drag-out brawl between two of the best teams in the area, with Patton rallying from a set down to take a 3-1 victory and advance to tonight’s second-round match at No. 5 West Stokes (14-0) at 6 p.m.

It marked the fourth time overall and second time in as many seasons that PHS (13-2) has advanced in the playoffs.

Patton had to shake off early playoff jitters, going down 6-1 to begin the match. Ella Gragg then showed why she is a team captain, pulling the Lady Panthers back and answering each East Lincoln score with a kill of her own, keeping Patton’s deficit manageable and allowing the Lady Panthers to put up a 6-0 run towards the end of the set.

However, that flurry by the guests was not enough in a narrow 25-22 set defeat as Patton found itself in an early 1-0 hole.