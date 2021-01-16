Patton volleyball wins rare set vs. Foard but falls 3-1 in West semis

NEWTON — The third time this season did provide a charm of sorts for the Patton volleyball team Saturday at Foard, though ultimately it wasn’t what the Lady Panthers were looking for in order to continue a terrific two-year run.

No. 13 seed Patton became the first team to take a set and a match lead against the unbeaten defending NCHSAA 2A state champion Lady Tigers since Oct. 10, 2019 as the guests opened with a stunningly decisive 25-16 winning score.

It was also the first time Patton had won a set vs. Foard in the last 48 tries over the programs’ 16 conference matches dating back to Sept. 8, 2014.

However, it would be just the one set, with No. 8 Foard (17-0) responding for a 3-1 triumph thanks to ensuing 25-20, 25-10, 25-9 scores to advance into the West Regional final, ending Patton’s season in the Elite 8 round of the state for a second consecutive season.

“I was telling them, you accomplished one goal,” said Patton coach Cindy Powell. “Our first goal was just to take a set from them. Even last year, that was our first goal because we know when you take a set from someone that means physically, you can do it. I know everyone says you want to go in positive and think big, but when you actually do it then you know, I have a reason to think big.