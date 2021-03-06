Patton's Rutherford, Freedom's Hemphill named Burke Co. prep basketball players of year

Patton’s Waylon Rutherford is The News Herald’s Burke County high school boys basketball player of the year for the 2021 season, and Freedom’s Danisha Hemphill is Burke County girls player of the year.
Rutherford is just the second Patton boys player to win the award all-time (joining Tripp Causby in 2018), while Hemphill’s selection marks the sixth time in the last seven years that a Freedom girls player wins or shares the award.
Rutherford, a junior guard/forward, stepped into a much larger role for the Panthers this season and thrived, leading the county at 20.9 points per game as he more than quintupled his scoring from his sophomore season.
The first-time all-county and All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference selection also led Patton at 7.6 rebounds per game and 1.0 blocks per game while adding 2.7 steals per game, all of which placed him second overall in the county ranks. He also averaged 1.7 assists per game.
Rutherford scored 27 or more points in three of the season’s final six games, including a monster 31-point, 12-rebound, seven-steal night at Hibriten to help seal PHS’ first unbeaten regular season in the sport and claim its second league regular-season title all-time.
Rutherford is joined on the all-county first team by Patton sophomore guard Jayden Powell (17.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.7 spg) and senior guard Caleb Castle (17.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 6.0 apg, 2.9 spg, 1.64 assist-to-turnover ratio), Freedom junior guard Daylin Pritchard (18.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.3 apg), East Burke senior guard Aasin Lor (14.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg) and Draughn sophomore forward Luke Rector (10.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg).
Castle was named NWFAC player of the year and led the county in assists and steals, ranking fourth in scoring. Pritchard was second, Powell third and Lor fifth in the county in scoring this season, while Rector led his Wildcats in both points and rebounds (third in county).
Powell, Lor and Rector were named All-NWFAC. Pritchard, who was named All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, earns a third straight all-county nod and is the lone repeat first-team pick.
The all-county boys second team includes Draughn senior guard Marshall Byrd (9.1 ppg, 2.0 apg), EB senior forward Trey Ward (12.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.0 bpg, 12 charges drawn to lead team), Freedom sophomore guard Zaydin Pritchard (12.4 ppg; led team at 5.1 rpg, 28 3-pointers, six charges drawn to lead team) and junior guard Quentin Rice (10.9 ppg, 4.9 apg, 1.5 spg) and Patton junior forward Connor Rudisill (6.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.1 spg, nine charges drawn to lead team).
Ward led the county in rebounds and blocks. The younger Pritchard also paced the Patriots with a .337 3-point shooting percentage, and Rice led the team with a .696 free-throw percentage (minimum 20 attempts). Byrd led the Wildcats in assists and steals, and Rudisll was inside the top five in the county in rebounds and assists.
Rudisill was named All-NWFAC and Ward and Byrd were All-NWFAC honorable mention selections.
Hemphill earns a fourth consecutive all-county appearance and third first-team selection. She led the county with 21.0 points per game and led the Lady Patriots at 3.0 steals per game (second in county) and a .770 free-throw percentage. Hemphill also boasted averages of 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists a night (tied for fifth in county).
She was named All-NWC for her third career all-conference selection as the Lady Patriots won a county-best 11 games in the pandemic-shortened season to keep a lengthy regular-season win streak intact and advanced the farthest in the playoffs among county squads as well, reaching the regional semifinal round for a third straight year to keep two long postseason streaks alive for the program (consecutive appearances, consecutive appearances with at least one win).
Hemphill led or co-led the team in scoring in each of last 10 games, hitting 30-plus on two occasions.
She was joined on the first team by Freedom senior forward Adair Garrison (12.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.0 apg., 1.0 spg) and junior guard Christena Rhone (11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.5 spg), Draughn sophomore guard Ella Abernathy (17.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.7 spg), Patton senior guard Reece Fisher (16.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 2.9 spg) and EB sophomore forward/center Aubree Grigg (11.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.0 bpg; .520 FG pct, .660 FT pct)
All five of those players was named to their respective all-conference squads. Abernathy, Fisher and Garrison placed second through fourth respectively in the county in scoring, with Garrison second in rebounds. Abernathy was third in assists and fourth in steals and Fisher third in steals. Rhone led FHS and ranked second in the county in assists. Grigg led EB in rebounds and was third in the county in both rebounds and blocks. Grigg’s .660 free-throw percentage and Abernathy’s .750 free-throw percentage led their teams.
Garrison and Fisher both earn all-county recognition for a fourth straight year, while Rhone and Abernathy are selected for a second time each.
The girls all-county second team includes Draughn senior post Shea Owens (11.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, .525 FG percentage to lead team) and senior wing Haley Lowman (11.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.1 apg, 3.1 spg), EB sophomore post Aubrie Snyder (8.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.3 apg; 1.5 bpg and .560 FG percentage to lead team) and Patton senior wing Nevaeh Duckworth (9.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.3 apg) and junior post Zakiah King (7.1 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.4 spg, 3.2 bpg).
King led the county in both rebounds and blocks for a third straight season to start her prep career and earns a third straight all-county nod. Lowman led the county in assists and steals and was also seventh in scoring and fourth in rebounding. In addition to King, Lowman and Duckworth repeat as all-county.
Owens was named All-NWFAC and Duckworth and Lowman were honorable mention All-NWFAC.
NOTE: This is the fifth time in the last six seasons that The News Herald elected to choose players of the year separately from the five first-team and five second-team boys and girls selections for a total of 11 on each list.
