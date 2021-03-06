Patton's Rutherford, Freedom's Hemphill named Burke Co. prep basketball players of year

Hemphill earns a fourth consecutive all-county appearance and third first-team selection. She led the county with 21.0 points per game and led the Lady Patriots at 3.0 steals per game (second in county) and a .770 free-throw percentage. Hemphill also boasted averages of 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists a night (tied for fifth in county).

She was named All-NWC for her third career all-conference selection as the Lady Patriots won a county-best 11 games in the pandemic-shortened season to keep a lengthy regular-season win streak intact and advanced the farthest in the playoffs among county squads as well, reaching the regional semifinal round for a third straight year to keep two long postseason streaks alive for the program (consecutive appearances, consecutive appearances with at least one win).

Hemphill led or co-led the team in scoring in each of last 10 games, hitting 30-plus on two occasions.

She was joined on the first team by Freedom senior forward Adair Garrison (12.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.0 apg., 1.0 spg) and junior guard Christena Rhone (11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.5 spg), Draughn sophomore guard Ella Abernathy (17.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.7 spg), Patton senior guard Reece Fisher (16.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 2.9 spg) and EB sophomore forward/center Aubree Grigg (11.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.0 bpg; .520 FG pct, .660 FT pct)