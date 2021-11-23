PHS wrestlers share county athlete of week award

Patton senior wrestlers Sawyer James and Dilan Patton are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau county co-athletes of the week for games played Nov. 15-20.

James, wrestling at 126 pounds, and Patton, competing at 160, finished 6-0 and 5-1, respectively, to open the season last week for the Panthers as they on Tuesday hosted a quint-match — topping Hibriten 53-30 and losing to Chase 42-38, South Iredell 54-24 and Avery County 66-12 — and on Friday hosted a tri-match — sweeping Freedom 48-42 and Wilkes Central 42-30.

On Tuesday, James picked up four wins, sweeping his action for the evening. They came by first-period pin, second-period pin and two forfeits. His other two wins came Friday via first-period pin and a decision.

Patton on Tuesday picked up three wins, one of which was by first-period pin and the other two by technical falls. He won twice on Friday, earning a first-period pin and collecting another victory via forfeit.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.