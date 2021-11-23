 Skip to main content
PHS wrestlers share county athlete of week award
PHS wrestlers share county athlete of week award

HS AOW ad 1124

Dilan Patton, center, and Sawyer James, right, with Farm Bureau agent Brian Clopton

 FARM BUREAU

Patton senior wrestlers Sawyer James and Dilan Patton are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau county co-athletes of the week for games played Nov. 15-20.

James, wrestling at 126 pounds, and Patton, competing at 160, finished 6-0 and 5-1, respectively, to open the season last week for the Panthers as they on Tuesday hosted a quint-match — topping Hibriten 53-30 and losing to Chase 42-38, South Iredell 54-24 and Avery County 66-12 — and on Friday hosted a tri-match — sweeping Freedom 48-42 and Wilkes Central 42-30.

On Tuesday, James picked up four wins, sweeping his action for the evening. They came by first-period pin, second-period pin and two forfeits. His other two wins came Friday via first-period pin and a decision.

Patton on Tuesday picked up three wins, one of which was by first-period pin and the other two by technical falls. He won twice on Friday, earning a first-period pin and collecting another victory via forfeit.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.

Tags

