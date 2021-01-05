 Skip to main content
Platek’s runner sends Tar Heels past Miami 67-65
North Carolina Miami Basketball

Teammates congratulate guard Andrew Platek (3), center, after he scored the winning basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. North Carolina defeated Miami 67-65. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

 Marta Lavandier

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Leaky Black scored 16 points, and Andrew Platek's running jumper with three seconds to go carried North Carolina to a 67-65 win over Miami on Tuesday night.

Off the inbounds following Platek's basket, Miami's Harlond Beverly launched an approximately three-quarter court shot that bounced off the left side of the rim to end it.

Platek's shot followed a high-arcing, fadeaway jumper by Isaiah Wong which tied the game at 65-all for Miami. Opting not to call timeout, Platek took a pass, drove the right baseline and got his shot over two outstretched defenders.

Kerwin Walton scored 13 points and Day'Ron Sharpe scored 12 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds — seven on the offensive end — for North Carolina (7-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Earl Timberlake scored 12 points for Miami (4-5, 0-4), Elijah Olaniyi added 11 points and Nysier Brooks had 10.

ADDING UP

The Tar Heels have won back-to-back contests by a combined total of three points. Miami has dropped three straight games by a combined total of four points.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Scheduled to host 19th-ranked Clemson on Saturday.

Miami: Travels to Raleigh, North Carolina to play the Wolfpack on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

