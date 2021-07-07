Post 21 baseball flips late-game script to seize back series lead vs. Pineville (with video)

Pineville Post 337 used seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in Game 2 on Monday as fuel to steal a potentially series-changing comeback win.
In the same half-inning on Tuesday evening at Shuey Field in Morganton, Burke County Post 21 one-upped its American Legion N.C. Area IV first-round playoff foe.
A back-and-forth affair turned into a runaway in the blink of an eye as the Post 21 baseball team blew open Game 3 with an eight-spot in the sixth in a 4-4 game, powered by seven hits. And Eastern Division No. 5 seed Pineville Post 337 (5-7) had no late answer this time as West No. 4 seed Post 21 (9-8) prevailed 12-4 and took a 2-1 lead in the teams’ best-of-five series.
The series continued with Game 4 at Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte late Wednesday. Game 5 (if necessary) will shift back to Shuey at 6 p.m. this evening.
Perhaps none of those seven sixth-inning hits was bigger than a three-run home run to centerfield by Dusty Revis, whose second time leaving the yard in as many nights made it 9-4.
Post 21 had taken the lead earlier in the inning after Mason Mozeley earned a leadoff single, Wes Smith got aboard via an error and Michael Lewis’ base hit scored both. After Brayson Buff was hit by a pitch, Revis unloaded to leave little doubt on the outcome.
“He threw a fastball down the middle,” Revis said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s gone,’ right when it left the bat.”
Revis earned singles in his first two at bats in the first and third innings. His next plate appearance was an RBI double in the fifth to make it 3-2 in the hosts’ favor. Then, the homer.
“I was a little early on the first two because the pitcher was a little slow,” Revis said. “Then, the second pitcher who came in (was a little faster). I just had to get my timing right. It was really all about timing tonight.”
Revis finished 4 for 4, scoring three runs and stealing three bases along the way.
“He’s been really good offensively,” said Post 21 coach Brent Rowe. “We kind of go as he goes. Not only does he hit it well, but when he gets on, he makes things happen on the bases. He turns singles into doubles or doubles into triples because he can steal bags. He’s kind of our sparkplug.”
Post 21 piled up its final three runs later in the sixth as Chapel Matson got an infield single, moved to second on Three Young’s base hit and scored on Ethan Hensley’s right-field single. Then, Young and Hensley both scored on Mozeley’s two-RBI hit to right.
Matson finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and Mozeley, Lewis and Young were 2 for 4.
Post 21 also had the small-ball side of things working, executing a handful of bunts throughout the game to keep the base runners moving along.
“We just got it rolling,” Revis said. “We got the bunts down. We hadn’t done that lately in the regular season. In the playoffs, we’ve been getting our bunts down and they’re really big for us. We’re just on a roll with hits after hits after hits.”
Added Rowe: “We just did the little things. In our two wins in the playoffs, it started with us getting bunts down. I said earlier we haven’t been a very good bunting team. But these three games in the playoffs, we’ve executed the bunts really well. For whatever reason, with this group, it just kind of seems to get things going with some momentum.
“The bats came along. We swung it pretty good. That’s 30 runs in three games. You’re not going to get that kind of offensive production all the time, but to do that in a playoff series is big. We’re getting production from a lot of areas. … When you’ve got guys down at the bottom of the order who are selfless, team-oriented and willing to execute, you’ve got a chance to be pretty good.”
Not to be overlooked was a workhorse-type effort from starting pitcher Daniel Stevenson, who went the seven-inning distance with a pair of strikeouts, allowing five hits, four earned runs and two walks. He sat down Pineville in order in the second, third, fourth and seven frames, staying in the game even after he took a hard shot to the foot by a grounder back up the middle to end the fourth.
“After (Monday) and the way it ended, for him to come out and give us seven innings of four-run baseball, that was a heck of an outing by him,” Rowe said. “Considering we’re now in the playoffs, it was his best start of the year by far. Coming into it, I would have hoped for four innings. I thought if he could give us four and we were still in it at that point, we had some arms coming behind him that would give us a chance.
“But for him to give us seven, that’s probably something I would have dreamed about last night.”
