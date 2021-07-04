Post 21 opens playoffs vs. Pineville on Sunday at Shuey Field

Post 21 (7-7) is the West No. 4 seed for a second consecutive season and opens the Area IV playoffs with a first-round matchup against East No. 5 Pineville Post 337 (4-5). Pairings were released Saturday morning.

The best-of-five series opens Sunday (July 4) at 6 p.m. at Shuey Field, with games each night and sites alternating for each game, meaning Post 21 will host Game 3 on Tuesday (July 6) and potential Game 5 on Thursday (July 8). Game 2 and Game 4 (if necessary) will be held at Ardrey Kell High School. Round two starts on Friday (July 9); all playoff series are best-of-five this season.

Post 21 and Pineville have matched up four previous times in the postseason and are tied with two series wins apiece. Their most recent meetings came in a Post 21 second-round sweep of top seed Pineville in 2009, marking the last time Post 21 advanced to the area semifinals. Pineville swept Post 21 the season before in round two, and the teams also alternated series wins in 1992 and 1994. In ’94, Post 21 won a 3-1 second-round series en route to its lone Area IV title.

Post 21 has posted two consecutive .500 or better regular-season finishes for the first time since 2009 and 2010.

Dating back to the final playoff series of the '10 season, Post 21 has dropped 27 of its last 34 Area IV postseason contests and nine of its last 10 series. The lone series win in that span was a first-round sweep of Maiden Post 240 in 2018.