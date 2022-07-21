 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Post 21 softball falls to Shelby, ends season

IMG_20220720_082225.jpg

The Post 21 American Legion Lady Fast Pitch Senior Softball team poses for a team photo before Tuesday’s game against Shelby Post 82.

 Submitted, Post 21

SHELBY — The 2022 summer season for the No. 5 seed Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fast Pitch senior team ended Tuesday at Crest High School after falling to No. 4 seed Shelby Post 82 8-1 in the opening round of the Area IV playoffs.

The lone run for Post 21 (1-13) was scored by Maddie Crouch in the fifth inning after a ground ball hit by Regan Winkler was mishandled by a Shelby infielder.

Crouch, Maddison Powell and Sydney Wike each had a hit and a walk to lead the batting order.

Katie Hamm pitched a complete game for Post 21, recording only one strikeout.

Post 21 coach Mike Hasson was appreciative of the dedication and commitment of this year’s team.

“We were challenged all season because of our lack of depth but we had great, talented and competitive players that were proud to represent American Legion softball in their community,” Hasson said. “It’s unfortunate we came up short this season but our commitment was strong just like our other games this season.”

Shelby Post 82 advanced to play top seeded Rutherford Post 423 on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Area IV playoffs.

