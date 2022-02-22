A rough Sunday for Norman as rival tour rejected

“Who's left. Who's left to go?” McIlroy said, and the numbers supported him. None of the top 12 players in the world ranking has indicated any interest.

“Greg Norman would have to tee it up to fill the field,” McIlroy said. “I mean, seriously, who else is going to do it? I don't think they could get 48 guys.”

To call it dead might be premature because that would assume it ever had life, when for months all it produced was rumor and speculation. Still, the threat was real — and considering the source of funding, perhaps it still is — even though Norman's group only announced who was filling up the C-Suite, not the tee sheet.

The purported plan was said to be 12 four-man teams competing in 54-hole events. Players would be offered huge contracts for joining — one report had DeChambeau being offered $130 million, which he said was “wrong” — and purses would be in the $20 million range.

No one seemed to have any answers.

“I feel like the two organizations, the PGA Tour and the league, are playing some kind of chess game and we’re sort of pawns in it,” Xander Schauffele said. “I feel like we're just waiting for someone to make a move.”