Acuña, Judge elected to be starters

NEW YORK — Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge were elected Thursday to start in the July 20 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

The two were chosen under new rules that give starting spots to the top vote-getter in each league in the first phase of online voting, which began June 8 and ended Thursday. Others advanced to the second phase, which runs from noon on Tuesday and ends at 2 p.m. on July 8. Votes from the first phase do not carry over.

Starters will be announced July 8, and pitchers and reserves on July 10.

Judge received 3.76 million votes and was elected to start for the fourth time. Acuña led the NL with 3.5 million votes and was elected to start for the third time.

AL FINALISTS

Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Jose Trevino; First Base: Ty France, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.; Second Base: Jose Altuve, Santiago Espinal; Third Base: Rafael Devers, José Ramírez; Outfield: Mike Trout, George Springer, Giancarlo Stanton, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.; Designated Hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Shohei Ohtani.

NL FINALISTS

Catcher: Willson Contreras, Travis d'Arnaud; First Base: Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso; Second Base: Ozzie Albies, Jazz Chisholm Jr.; Third Base: Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado; Shortstop: Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson; Outfield: Mookie Betts, Joc Pederson, Starling Marte, Adam Duvall; Designated Hitter: Bryce Harper, William Contreras.