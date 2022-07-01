 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Morganton News Herald is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by AMOREM
MLB | All-Star Game

Acuña, Judge elected to be starters

  • 0
070322-mnh-sports-bbo-allstars-pjump

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts after hitting a two-run home run to take a 7-6 lead over the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of an MLB baseball game on June 21 in Atlanta.

 Curtis Compton, Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

NEW YORK — Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge were elected Thursday to start in the July 20 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

The two were chosen under new rules that give starting spots to the top vote-getter in each league in the first phase of online voting, which began June 8 and ended Thursday. Others advanced to the second phase, which runs from noon on Tuesday and ends at 2 p.m. on July 8. Votes from the first phase do not carry over.

Starters will be announced July 8, and pitchers and reserves on July 10.

Judge received 3.76 million votes and was elected to start for the fourth time. Acuña led the NL with 3.5 million votes and was elected to start for the third time.

AL FINALISTS

Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Jose Trevino; First Base: Ty France, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.; Second Base: Jose Altuve, Santiago Espinal; Third Base: Rafael Devers, José Ramírez; Outfield: Mike Trout, George Springer, Giancarlo Stanton, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.; Designated Hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Shohei Ohtani.

People are also reading…

NL FINALISTS

Catcher: Willson Contreras, Travis d'Arnaud; First Base: Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso; Second Base: Ozzie Albies, Jazz Chisholm Jr.; Third Base: Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado; Shortstop: Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson; Outfield: Mookie Betts, Joc Pederson, Starling Marte, Adam Duvall; Designated Hitter: Bryce Harper, William Contreras.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chase Elliott wins at Nashville

Chase Elliott wins at Nashville

LEBANON, Tenn. — Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-dren…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert