Adams, Raiders shake up free agency with big trade

HENDERSON, Nev. — Keeping pace in the AFC West is turning into quite the arms race, and now, it's the Las Vegas Raiders' turn to try and one-up the rest of the division.

The Raiders made a blockbuster move Thursday by acquiring All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers to highlight the second day of NFL free agency.

A person familiar with the move said the Raiders are sending the No. 22 overall pick in the April draft and additional compensation to the Packers to reunite Adams with his college quarterback, Derek Carr.

NFL Network reported that Adams has agreed to a new five-year deal with the Raiders that will pay him $141.25 million in the richest deal ever for a wide receiver.

That easily overshadowed other moves Thursday involving receivers with Cole Beasley and Julio Jones looking for new teams, Allen Robinson and DJ Chark switching teams or even quarterback Baker Mayfield demanding to be traded, not happy the Browns tried to replace him with Deshaun Watson.

And, oh yeah, everyone's waiting to see what happens next with Watson despite his off-field legal issues and sitting out the 2021 season.