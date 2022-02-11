Aho, Andersen lead Hurricanes past Bruins

Brad Marchand, who leads Boston with 49 points, served the first of a six-game suspension for going after Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry late in a 4-2 loss Tuesday night.

Captain Patrice Bergeron missed the game with a head injury suffered against the Penguins after colliding with Sidney Crosby and slamming the back of his helmet against the boards.

Nick Foligno came closest to scoring for Boston, getting the puck past Andersen 22 seconds into the third period but not before bumping him in the crease. The goal was waved off.

Svechnikov jumped on a turnover in the slot and beat Ullmark with a wrist shot 2:35 into the second period, putting Carolina up 2-0 after assisting on Trocheck's goal in the first. Aho tipped in a shot 8:01 into the second and added a power-play goal 1:58 into the third for a 5-0 lead.

Staal added a goal late in the third period and finished with a goal and an assist. It was only the third goal of the season for Carolina's team captain and his first since Oct. 29.

Staal said it was a long drought “but we were winning a lot of hockey games.” The Hurricanes lead the Metropolitan Division and are second in the Eastern Conference with 67 points (32-10-3).