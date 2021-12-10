Aho lifts Hurricanes over Flames 2-1 in OT

Aho opened the scoring when he redirected a pass from Jaccob Slavin past Markstrom at 4:14 of the first period.

The Flames had a great chance to tie it at 5:33 when Noah Hanifin was awarded a penalty shot after being hooked from behind by Ian Cole on a partial breakaway. Andersen got his stick on the puck and it trickled wide.

The Flames later tied it on Hanifin’s second goal of the season when his shot from the point glanced off the stick of Carolina forward Jesper Fast and beat a stunned Andersen over his left shoulder.

Early in the third, Calgary forward Dillon Dube’s shot from the slot glanced off the post behind Andersen and was trickling across the goal line when Carolina forward Teuvo Teravainen reached back to pull it out before clearing it out of harm’s way.

“The guys made some great plays on those going through or behind me,” Andersen said. “That’s awesome. I’ll take the help, sometimes. Just great plays.”