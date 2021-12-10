Aho lifts Hurricanes over Flames 2-1 in OT

CALGARY, Alberta — Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game 4:07 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.
Aho sped into the Calgary zone while being pressured by former teammate Elias Lindholm. Aho lost control of the puck, but it still had enough momentum to slide past goalie Jacob Markstrom.
“I had some space and time to build up my speed and I decided early on to take that guy 1-on-1. But they made a nice switch there, little bit of side pressure,” Aho said. “(He) kind of caught me already but I got a break there, so it felt good.”
Markstrom said he thought Aho was going to cut across to the middle of the ice, so he attempted to poke-check the puck off his stick.
Aho also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes (18-6-1) to extend his point streak to four games. Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots in the win.
“I think guys played awesome today,” Andersen said. “We weren’t giving up a lot. We stuck with it all game and eventually got the break. Our patience was really good this evening.”
The Hurricanes have allowed the fewest goals (55) in the NHL, while the Flames are second (57).
Aho opened the scoring when he redirected a pass from Jaccob Slavin past Markstrom at 4:14 of the first period.
The Flames had a great chance to tie it at 5:33 when Noah Hanifin was awarded a penalty shot after being hooked from behind by Ian Cole on a partial breakaway. Andersen got his stick on the puck and it trickled wide.
The Flames later tied it on Hanifin’s second goal of the season when his shot from the point glanced off the stick of Carolina forward Jesper Fast and beat a stunned Andersen over his left shoulder.
Early in the third, Calgary forward Dillon Dube’s shot from the slot glanced off the post behind Andersen and was trickling across the goal line when Carolina forward Teuvo Teravainen reached back to pull it out before clearing it out of harm’s way.
“The guys made some great plays on those going through or behind me,” Andersen said. “That’s awesome. I’ll take the help, sometimes. Just great plays.”
Slavin also made a terrific play late in the game to prevent a goal. Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson tried to center the puck from behind the net, but it hit Slavin in the leg and was heading into the net before the Carolina defenseman reached back to swat it away with his stick.