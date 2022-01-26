Aho’s OT goal leads Hurricanes past Golden Knights

The Hurricanes never trailed, but Howden’s goal with 6:52 left in the third period and Hague’s score with 2:30 remaining allowed the Golden Knights to pull even.

“Over a long season, it’s important to find a way to get a point in games like this,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said after his team fell to 5-3 in overtime games.

The Hurricanes are 2-3 in overtime games after Aho’s team-leading 19th goal of the season. Every other team in the NHL had already been in five or more OT sessions.

“I liked how we got right back on in overtime,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

The Golden Knights had won seven straight road games. Their next two games are at Florida and Tampa Bay, the top teams in the Atlantic Division.

“We just have to hang in there these next couple of games,” Vegas right wing Mark Stone said. “It’s going to be a tough trip.”

Carolina’s 7-4 loss Saturday night at New Jersey marked only the third time this season it allowed more than four goals.

