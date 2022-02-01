All in all, a fitting way for Nadal to get No. 21

Nadal, a 35-year-old from Spain, is the first member of the Big Three — and, of course, the first man in the history of tennis — to surpass 20 major singles championships. His rivals each got a chance to do so first: Federer lost to Djokovic in the 2019 Wimbledon final; Djokovic lost to Medvedev in the 2021 U.S. Open final.

Now Nadal stands above both.

It is the first time he’s ever had more Grand Slam trophies than Federer, who is 40 and sat out the Australian Open while recovering from the latest in a series of knee operations. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic, who is 34, also missed the hard-court tournament he has won a record nine times; he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and was deported after an 11-day legal saga that began when his visa was canceled upon arrival in Australia.

And yet, when play began two weeks ago, no one seemed to give Nadal much of a chance to go all that far, let alone win the whole thing.

The skeptics included Nadal himself. He was thrilled merely to be back in action after playing two matches in total over the last half of last season because of chronic foot pain.