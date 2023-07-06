CLEVELAND — The Braves don't let losses linger. They quickly do something about them.

All-Stars Sean Murphy and Matt Olson homered and Austin Riley also connected as Atlanta bounced back from one of its rare losses over the past month by smashing the Cleveland Guardians 8-1 on Wednesday night.

Murphy hit a solo shot in the third inning off Cal Quantrill (2-6) and Olson blasted a 428-footer in the ninth as the Braves collected 19 hits and took the series finale after their winning streak was stopped at nine on Tuesday.

"We’re really good at turning the page,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said after his team won its 10th straight series.

The Braves are really good at everything.

They homered in their 23rd straight game, baseball’s longest stretch of long balls this season. The Braves have 25 three-homer games — tying a record through 86 games — and lead the majors with 166 homers. They're on pace to break the single-season record of 309 set by Minnesota in 2019.

Atlanta has won 18 of 20 and 25 of 29.

The Braves also improved to 7-0 in rubber games — when a series is tied and up for grabs. The last team to go unbeaten in rubber games with as many overall wins was the 1994 Montreal Expos, who went 9-0.

“That’s our goal: to win the series,” Snitker said. "We talk about that and I think we’ve won every one since Oakland (May 29-31). That's guys' mantra — win the series.”

The Guardians had plenty of chances, but couldn't come up with timely hits and stranded 11 runners — two apiece in each of the first five innings. They finally pushed across a run with two outs in the ninth.