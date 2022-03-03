Anger as much as money at center of broken talks

“You only get so many opening days,” he said. "If you’re an average major leaguer, you might see four of them. Having an opportunity to play as long as humanly possible and find yourself in a world where now for the second time in two years the schedule is shorter than it otherwise should have been or could have been is a problem."

While there are many open issues, the three primary economic items are the luxury tax, the new pre-arbitration bonus pool and the minimum salary. Of those, the luxury tax threshold is the biggest, because it has a huge impact on how high a payroll the biggest spenders are willing to carry. That money often goes to free agent, whose salaries filter down to frame the level for players in arbitration.

When teams rebuilt and didn't compete for titles in any given season, it angered players who accused them of tanking.

“It’s not just money. The money can be important in order to have the market operate in a functional way,” Miller said. “We've seen trends take advantage of maybe places in which a player did not receive as much as they’re contributing. As well as we have been screaming for years about competition issues.”