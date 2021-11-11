AP Source: Panthers agree to deal with QB Cam Newton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a one-year contact to bring back quarterback Cam Newton to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal has not been announced by the team.

Carolina was light on quarterbacks after starter Sam Darnold suffered an incomplete fracture of his shoulder blade in last week's 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that P.J. Walker is expected to start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Matt Barkley, signed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad, is slated to be his backup.

It's unclear if Newton's return will change that.

Rhule said Wednesday the team would "continue to explore all options" at quarterback. When asked specifically at the time about Newton, Rhule said he "didn't want to discuss hypotheticals" and said his focus is entirely on the players are on the roster.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}