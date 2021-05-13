 Skip to main content
Aparicio homers, Crawdads bounce back with 3-1 win
Aparicio homers, Crawdads bounce back with 3-1 win

  Updated
20190716 CRAWDADS 3.jpg

Hickory Crawdads outfielder Miguel Aparicio, right, gets congratulated by coach Josh Johnson after a double against the Kannapolis Intimidators in a game at L.P. Frans Stadium in this July 16, 2019 file photo.

 Rusty Jones, The News Herald

HICKORY — Second-year Crawdads centerfielder Miguel Aparicio, the team’s No. 9 hitter, homered to jumpstart a three-run bottom of the third inning Wednesday as Hickory bounced back from a loss in its home opener the day before to defeat the Winston-Salem Dash, 3-1.

Aparicio stayed hot after he had hit a two-run double to briefly put Hickory in front in the middle portion of Tuesday’s six-game series opener, an 8-7 loss in which teammate Blaine Crim re-took the High-A East lead in homers with his fourth of the season off the billboards in right.

Also for the Crawdads (4-4 High-A East) on Wednesday, third baseman Frainyer Chavez hit an RBI single in the third and scored on a Jake Guenther single.

Hickory also got doubles from Jonathan Ornelas and Pedro Gonzalez.

Hickory’s Cole Ragans (4 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, ER, 5 K) started on the mound, Tai Tiedemann (4 K) got the win in four perfect innings of middle relief and Nick Snyder (2 K) was also perfect in the ninth for his second save.

